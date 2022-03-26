Oscars 2022: Inside the Six-Figure Swag Bag Nominees Will Receive

Oscar nominees like Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose and more will receive this swag bag with over 50 incredible gifts. We're giving you a peak into what's inside!

2022 Oscars Swag Bag, Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose

We all know that Oscar nominees get treated to incredible swag bags every year which are always filled with amazing things from luxurious trips to delectable snacks, to all kinds of must-have beauty and skincare. If you've ever wondered what's actually included in these amazing gift bags, you're in luck! We've got all the info on the over 50 gift items that Oscar nominees like Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart, J.K. Simmons, Jesse Plemons, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst, Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg will be receiving this year. 

Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing company, Distinctive Assets, created the "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags for 2022. This year, they put together a swag bag that's sure to be a hit with recipients. After all, the gifts include plots of land in Scotland (and a title of Lord or Lady of Glencoe) from Highland Titles, the world's first ever flavor wrapped popcorn kernels from Opopop which are sure to be delicious, and a deluxe skincare gift set from Byroe.

In addition to these stellar gifts, nominees will also receive vouchers for cosmetic procedures, personal training sessions, life coaching and so much more. Clearly, everyone's going to go home a winner this Sunday night.

If you want to see what kind of gifts nominees will get this year, check out the 50-plus gift list below. 

The 2022 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List
2022 Oscars Nominee Swag Bag

Highland Titles

Highland Titles was created to help conserve Scotland "one square foot at a time." Nominees can become Lords and Ladies of Glencoe when they receive a gift sized plot of land that they can actually visit at any time.

Opopop

Opopop created the world's first Flavor Wrapped Popcorn kernels where each kernel is individually "pre-wrapped" in flavor. Some of their most popular flavors include Fancy Butter, Cinnalicious, Maui Heat, and Lightly Salted, and nominees will get a chance to try these tasty treats. 

Bahlsen Biscuits

An assortment of delicious Bahlsen Biscuits will also be included in this year's swag bag. Their premium chocolate biscuits and wafers are sustainably sourced and crafted in Germany, and each pack comes with 10 biscuits for recipients to indulge in.

Byroe

Nominees will receive a carefully curated gift set from Byroe, which is a women-led skincare brand that uses their platform to give back and empower women. The nominee gift set includes best-sellers like the Bitter Green Essence Toner, the Tomato Serum, and the Salmon Cream.

HempHera Kosmetikos

A gift set including a few of HempHera Kosmetikos' award-winning best-sellers will also be included in the nominee gift bags. This CBD skincare line uses nano-amplified phyto-based nutrients, which go deeper into the skin and absorb much faster.

SpermidineLIFE by Longevity Labs

SpermidineLIFE by Longevity Labs created a way to increase the body's spermidine levels to slow the aging process. According to the brand, supplementing spermidine will help to improve your skin, nails, sleep, heart and more. Nominees will receive a few bottles of supplements to try.

Turin Castle Scotland

Nominees will get a chance to stay in this majestic castle right in the heart of Scotland. It's very exclusive and by invitation only, and guests will get a chance to stay in the 10-bedroom castle for three nights. It includes a fully-inclusive butler service and dining, a bagpiper welcome upon arrival, private gin tasting, and a fully-personalized concierge service.

Artiti Unique Luxury Gifts

This luxurious bottle of premium extra virgin olive oil from Ariti is infused with edible gold flakes. Very fitting for a night like the Oscars.

Whipped Drinks

This kit contains everything you need to make the perfect whipped coffee at home in just 60 seconds.

Vahdam India

Vahdam India's Rover Bottle is sustainable, chic and perfect for someone who's always on the go. Nominees will be treated to this bottle that will keep their drinks hot and cold for hours.

Youth

Youth's Anti-Blemish Concentrate is a skin rescuing gel that will gently exfoliate, stimulate cell renewal, reduce the appearance of blemishes and improve the skin's overall appearance.

TurboFlex Eyewear

TurboFlex is the first and only eyewear featuring a 360 degree rotating hinge to maintain fit and ensure maximum comfort. There are glasses available for men, women and children, and nominees will go home with a pair for themselves.

The Wizard’s Wish by Brad Yates

This illustrated storybook by Brad Yates is one the whole family can enjoy. It's a playful tale that teaches readers simple and effective ways to feel good about themselves even if they're feeling the "yuckies."

Tree by Melina Sempill Watts

This novel by Melina Sempill Watts is the story of the 229-year life of a California live oak. It's told from the point of view of the tree who sees the world unfold around it throughout the years.

Trust Me Vodka

Trust Me Vodka will be gifting this limited-edition artist series collector box featuring artwork by Archan Nair. It features two bottles of vodka that are perfect for any celebratory occasion.

Warmies

These fully microwavable plush animals were created to provide soothing warmth and comfort. They come in several adorable animals and nominees will get a chance to go home with one.

Wunderkeks

Wunderkeks is an immigrant queer-owned company from Austin, TX that created these glam, limited edition brownies called "Red Carpet Fudgiest Brownies Ever." And yes, these are covered with gold. 

T-Time Products

T-Time Products' Interpersonal Shea Butter Balm is made with five all-natural ingredients, and was made for intimate massages to enhance together time with a partner. This year's nominees will be given these balms to try.

Tangle Teezer

Tangle Teezer's best-selling Ultimate Detangler will also be included in this year's nominee gift bag. It features 325 two-tiered teeth that can easily brush through wet hair. It can also be used to evenly spread shampoo and conditioning treatments.

S.Pellegrino

S.Pellegrino will be gifting nominees a branded water and wine pairing gift box which includes a 750ml bottle of S.Pellegrino Natural Sparkling Mineral Water and a 750ml bottle of Tolani Al Passo 2018 Chianti Classico.

Shinery

Shinery's Radiance Wash was made to keep jewelry extra sparkly with a hand soap that was specifically designed to clean jewelry while you're washing your hands.

Siempre Tequila Plata

Siempre's award-winning 100% agave tequila features complex aromas and flavors of spice, herb, pepper, sea salt and citrus with candied, floral notes and hints of caramel and fruit. This year's nominees will receive some tequila to enjoy.

Skinny SBU Socks

Skinny SBU Socks were deigned and made in South Africa by GQ Africa's Best Dressed Man, Skinny Sbu. It's Africa's number one sock brand and nominees will get a pair for themselves.

Soul Shropshire

This limited edition diffuser by Soul Shropshire is packed with natural essentials oils made for creating the perfect relaxing space. Sounds a like a much-needed item for nominees right after the Oscars.

Piper & Perro

Piper & Perro is a luxury unisex fragrance brand who creates perfume for "those who break the mold and dare to live life defying expectations and definitions." That could be said for pretty much every Oscar nominee this year!

EUKA

Nominees will get a chance to bring their wellness ritual with them wherever they go with a wellness on-the-go gift kit from Euka. The kit includes their Wellness Aromatherapy Roller, the Wellness Saline Spray, Breathe Well Shower Bombs, the Wellness Antiseptic Spray, the Fite Vite Multi-Vitamin + Immunity Boost and the Wellness Infused Sanitizing Wipes — all in a cute canvas bag.

Serucell

Serucell's KFS Cellular Protein Complex Serum, which contains more than 1,500 bio-active proteins, collagens, peptides, and more, will be gifted to nominees this year. According to the brand, the serum provides optimal hydration, encourages collagen and elastin restoration, and rejuvenates the Rete Ridge, which is an essential contributor to your skin's overall vitality.

Happiest Tee

Nominees will get a chance to rep their happy place with luxury tees and sweatshirts from Happiest Tee.

Invisible Universe Qai Qai Doll

This adorable doll created by Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and animation studio Invisible Universe will be included in this year's swag bag. It was inspired by Serena's daughter's doll Qai Qai, and even features her iconic onesie.

