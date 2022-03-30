Exclusive

Dear Daughter: These Moms Share Their Hopes for the Next Generation of Women

As part of Women's History Month, Candace Cameron Bure, Bindi Irwin, Shawn Johnson, Allyson Felix and more moms penned personal letters to their daughters that showcase what matters most.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 30, 2022 10:00 AMTags
ExclusivesMomsCelebritiesWomen's History Month
Watch: 8 Women Who INSPIRE Us: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez & More!

Never underestimate the unconditional love that exists between a mother and daughter.

Everywhere you look in Hollywood, there are countless examples of what a mother-daughter relationship can look like. On the small screen, shows like This Is Us and Black-ish showcase hands-on adults embracing the twists and turns of parenthood. And when you scroll through Instagram, your favorite stars are reminding followers they're never alone when it comes to navigating family relationships. 

As part of Women's History Month, E! News asked moms like Kristin Cavallari, Candace Cameron Bure, Jessie James Decker, Christina Milian and Jeannie Mai Jenkins to write a letter to their daughters to read as they grow up in a world full of change, pressure and unknown.

While nobody can predict what's to come, these parents expressed confidence that the future looks bright. After all, women can do anything they put their mind to. Just look at the role models they have.

photos
Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

Keep scrolling to read the thoughtful, heartfelt messages your favorite moms wrote to their kids. 

Australia Zoo
Bindi Irwin

Dear Daughter,
My first words to you when I held you in my arms were "my graceful warrior." You are the light of our lives. It makes me smile knowing your best friend is a giant tortoise and watching you spend your days finding magic in everything you come across. Grace Warrior, I love you with all my heart, forever. 

—Bindi Irwin, Star of discovery+'s Crikey! It's the Irwins

Jessica Steddom
Shawn Johnson East

Dear Drew Hazel,
Although you are only 3, I am so proud of the woman you are becoming. I could have never imagined you'd bring such joy to this world. I hope you never forget the power of your smile—you are confident, intelligent and beautiful both inside and out. Never forget that you alone can change the world.

—Shawn Johnson East, 4-Time Olympic Medalist and Co-Host of Couple Things Podcast

Dennis Leupold
Kristin Cavallari

Dear Saylor,
My biggest wish for you is that you live a happy, fulfilled life, my sweet girl. I hope you get to experience all life has to offer and learn and grow from every opportunity that comes your way. And I hope you learn that everything happens for a reason and set backs are actually a gift. Life is what you make it. 

—Kristin Cavallari, Founder/CEO of Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty

Candace Cameron Bure
Candace Cameron Bure

Dear Natasha,
As a mom who's faith means everything, my desire for you, as well as my boys, is to love Jesus Christ will all your heart. It's pretty simple but a high calling. In putting God first, love, joy, peace, patience, goodness, kindness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control in character will follow. That means you will be successful no matter what your dreams and goals are, because pursuing them with purity of heart, a desire to honor God and love others in the process will leave a life long legacy and have an eternal impact.

—Candace Cameron Bure, Actress and Fashion Designer of QVC's Candace Cameron Bure

Instagram
Allyson Felix

Dear Camryn,
Embrace the journey of life. There's going be a lot of disappointments along the way, but those are great lessons to learn and you can always get better from those moments. There should be no limits to what you want to accomplish.

—Allyson Felix, 11-Time Olympic Medalist Speaking at the 2022 TIME Women of the Year Event

Instagram
Christina Milian

Dear Violet,
My hopes and dreams for you are to always remain true to yourself, to continue to be kind to everyone you meet, to never settle for less than you're worth and to always come to me whenever you need me. You're my forever partner, ace and best friend, and I hope you always know how much I love you, support you, and am there for you.

—Christina Milian, Actress, Singer and Co-Founder of Beignet Box

Instagram
Jessie James Decker

Dear my sweet Vivi,
I wake up every morning thanking God you came into my world.  Every day you amaze me with your sweet soul, your kindness, drive, fierceness and loving heart. You make mommy so proud and I love watching you grow into the amazing little girl you are. You can do and be anything you want to be baby girl! Just as my mama told me, you have to see it, to believe it, to achieve it!

—Jessie James Decker, Singer and Founder of Kittenish

Instagram
Sadie Robertson Huff

Dear Honey,
My hope for you is that you would be just what your name describes: sweetness and a strength. I hope in a world quick to conform, that you'll always stays confident in your originality. I hope your faith is stronger than your fears. 

—Sadie Robertson Huff, Author and Host of WHOA That's Good Podcast

Instagram
Emily Simpson

Dear Annabelle,
I feel blessed and honored to be your Mother. You radiate joy, love and light. You are a bright star and as your mother, I promise to always help you soar and sparkle. Even at age 9, you carry yourself with such remarkable confidence and fierceness. I hope that you use these attributes to blaze a path and change the world for the better.

—Emily Simpson, Star of Bravo's Real Housewives of Orange County

Instagram
Shawniece Jackson

Dear Laura,
At only 3, you're such an amazing, smart, loving and caring kid already. Mommy loves you more than you can imagine. I have no idea what I'm doing, but I promise to learn what you'll need in life all the way into your adulthood. Everything I do is truly for you and it's not so you can follow in my footsteps. It's so you can have the opportunities I didn't have to make your own path. We love you and you're a blessing to us all. 

—Shawniece Jackson, Star of Lifetime and Kinetic Content's Married at First Sight

@backwoodsphotographyohio
Leah Messer

Dear Ali, Aleeah and Adalynn,
Remember to always look for the goodness around you and lead with a heart full of compassion and kindness. Keep being brave, creative and free spirited. I'm always so proud of you and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your Mama. I love you so much!

—Leah Messer, Star of MTV's Teen Mom 2

Instagram
Brie Bella

Dear Birdie,
Always remember what Winnie the Pooh said, "You're braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." My sweet Bird, whatever you want to be when you grow up do it with love, passion and that beautiful smile!!! The world is in for a treat with you!!

—Brie Bella, Star of E!'s Total Bellas and Total Divas

Getty Images
Jeannie Mai Jenkins

Dear Monaco,
It's crazy how much joy and excitement you bring to everyone you meet at only two months old. Know that this doesn't wear off as you get older. Know that you have the power to light up anyone's day because of your vibe and smile. Thank you for teaching me what pure joy feels like! Love you my lil girl!

—Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Co-Host of The Real

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Bethenny Frankel

Dear Bryn,
I hope you fulfill your dreams of being an artist and that you stay as beautiful and sweet and delicious as you are right now. You are a wonderful person. My wish for you is that you're free and happy and loved and just as you are right now, the nicest person in the world.

—Bethenny Frankel, Host of Just B With Bethenny Frankel Podcast Speaking at the 2022 iHearRadio Music Awards

Arlyn Broche
Arlyn Broche

Dear Victoria and Sophia,
My biggest wish is that you realize your own potential and strength. I've always encouraged you to do things for yourself and believe more in yourself so you can experience life on your own terms. Also to have fun in life, take risks and not be afraid of failure, that's where the lessons are found. Lastly, DREAM BIG and follow what you believe in so you live a life with no regrets.

—Arlyn Broche, Star of NBC's Young Rock

Instagram
Ashley Wahler

Dear Delilah,
My hope and dream for you is to be respectful and appreciate all that life has to offer. Mindfulness is the greatest gift we can teach our children and something I try to teach you everyday. To be mindful is to be present and that is a true gift. 

—Ashley Wahler, Star of MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings

Getty Images
Constance Marie

Dear Luna,
I want you to grow up and know that the world is yours. There aren't any limitations, only the ones that you put upon yourself. I want you to have access to everything you need like education and health care. I want you to be paid a proper wage for your job and I want you to own your power.

—Constance Marie, Star of Amazon Prime Video's Undone Speaking at Cirque du Soleil's Red Carpet Premiere of OVO

Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna

Dear Delilah Belle and Amelia, 
My hopes and dreams for you girls—I'll use a favorite quote from Eden Ahbez: "The greatest thing you'll ever do is just to love and be loved in return."

—Lisa Rinna, Star of Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Nadia Turner
Nadia Turner

Dear Zaréh,
My wish for you is you must always follow your dreams. Know your worth and NEVER settle. Trust your instincts and follow your God given intuition. It is the most accurate compass. 

—Nadia Turner, American Idol Singer

Getty Images
Heidi D'Amelio

Dear Charli and Dixie,  
If you are constantly seeking out what makes you truly happy, that's going to take you a long way. I don't know if this is something that's happened over time or its natural instinct, but you both have a really good sense of what feels right and you listen to that. For being so young, you don't fall to the pressure. You'll hone in on that skill as you get older and that's going to save you in situations in your life from doing things that maybe don't feel good. 

—Heidi D'Amelio, Star of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show Speaking at the 2022 TIME Women of the Year Event

Trending Stories

1

Willow Smith Posts About "Going Through a Lot" After Will Smith Slap

2

Why Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Family Is Your Favorite

3

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Claim That She's "Not Important"

—Additional reporting by Spencer Lubitz 

Trending Stories

1

Willow Smith Posts About "Going Through a Lot" After Will Smith Slap

2

Why Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Family Is Your Favorite

3

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Claim That She's "Not Important"

4

The Truth About Nicole Kidman's Viral Oscars Photo

5

Jaden Smith and More React After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

Latest News

Gilt/E! Flash Sale: Last Day to Save 70% On Spring Cleaning Essentials

ASOS’ 20% Off Everything Sale: 15 Amazing Deals You Don’t Want To Miss

Why Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Family Is Your Favorite

Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Shares Affordable Home Finds

Bridgerton Season 2 Isn't As Sexy: Here Other Steamy Shows

Exclusive

Dear Daughter: These Moms Share Their Hopes for the Next Generation

Update!

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2022: Save 50% on Perricone MD, PÜR & More