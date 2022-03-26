Olivia Rodrigo Is Single-Handedly Bringing Back the Mini Dress

It's always a good day to applaud Olivia Rodrigo's songwriting prowess and her style serves. See the Grammy nominee's latest red carpet looks, as she nails the Y2K mini dress trend.

By Lindsay Weinberg Mar 26, 2022 12:09 AMTags
FashionMusicCelebritiesOlivia Rodrigo
Watch: Olivia Rodrigo's Mom "Not Very Happy" About New Tattoo

Olivia Rodrigo is full speed ahead.

The "drivers license" artist has not slowed down after taking both the music and fashion worlds by storm over the last year. 

Following the release of her smash debut single, Olivia dropped her No. 1 album SOUR, rocked the Met Gala red carpet in a sheer YSL number and then scored seven Grammy nominations ahead of the 2022 ceremony.

This week, it was another rollercoaster ride for the 19-year-old singer-turned-trendsetter. Olivia earned multiple awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22, debuted matching tattoos with her besties on March 23 and then celebrated the premiere of her Disney+ movie on March 24. (We're tired just thinking about it.)

While fans can catch a glimpse of her behind-the-scenes songwriting process in the Coming Home 2 U movie, we also need to take a minute to talk about her style serves.

During her whirlwind week, she showed us exactly how to nail the perfect Y2K punk look. In addition to bringing butterfly clips back in style, she's reviving the mini skirt trend like no one's business, wearing a strapless purple Versace mini dress and a pink-bowed short pink number from FANCí on the red carpet in recent days. 

photos
Olivia Rodrigo, Charli D’Amelio, Iris Apatow and Avani Gregg Get Matching Tattoos

And with the Grammys taking place on April 3, she's just getting started. 

Let's take a moment to appreciate her killer style before music's big night. 

Araya Doheny/WireImage
March 2022: "Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)" Premiere

For the premiere of her Disney+ film, Olivia naturally stole the show with her pretty-in-pink look from the label FANCí, complete with edgy black gloves and baby bow details. 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
March 2022: iHeartRadio Music Awards

Embracing the signature color of SOUR, she wrote a purple corset dress to the award show, where she picked up multiple trophies, including for female artist of the year. The Versace outfit was complete with black leggings for a punk feel.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
March 2022: Billboard Women In Music Awards

Olivia sported a white Area corset dress with black platform boots to accept her award for Woman of the Year.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
February 2022: The BRIT Awards

In addition to walking away a winner, the singer walked the red carpet in a metallic Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2022 Couture dress.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
December 2021: Variety Hitmakers Brunch

For the star-studded event, Olivia rocked a Calvin Luo Spring 2022 black sheer mini-dress featuring a green bow paired with black platform Mary-Janes. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
November 2021: American Music Awards

Making her AMAs debut, Olivia wowed in a sequined lilac halter gown designed by David Koma, complete with a feathered bottom. As her dress was slightly see-through, the singer wore high-waisted briefs underneath and silver heels. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
September 2021: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala

Olivia attended the museum's opening wearing a sultry custom black strapless, slit detail dress from the Saint Laurent Spring 2020 collection.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
September 2021: Met Gala

Olivia slayed the red carpet in a black lace jumpsuit with feather details by Saint Laurent, styled with dramatic diamond dangle earrings and Saint Laurent platforms.

Rob Kim/FilmMagic
September 2021: MTV Video Music Awards

Before performing at the VMAs, Olivia walked the red carpet in an orange strapless Versace Spring 2001 Couture gown with a contrasting fuchsia tulle panel draped over it.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify
July 2021: Happier Than Ever: The Destination Celebration

Olivia Rodrigo supported her pal Billie Eilish at the event wearing a cool custom two-piece look from Gonzo.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
July 2021: The White House

As she with met President Joe Biden, Olivia wore a Chanel Spring 1995 multi-colored pink tweed skirt which was accessorized with Justine Cenquet earrings, a black Amina Muaddi bag and white Giuseppe Zanotti platforms.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
May 2021: The BRIT Awards

Olivia popped in a bright yellow Dior Pre-Fall 2021 tulle bustier gown accessorized with a black belt, Dior heels and Shaun Leane jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
November 2019: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Premiere

Olivia had a modern-day princess moment, pairing a white tee by Rebecca Minkoff with a black beaded ballgown skirt.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
August 2019: Disney+ Showcase and Presentation

Olivia looked perfectly polished in white turtleneck, burgundy pants and metallic sandals as she took part in the event Disney's D23 EXPO.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
October 2018: Chinese American Film Festival Opening Ceremony and Golden Angel Awards Ceremony

Olivia brought the glitz and glam to the red carpet, wearing a L.B.D. featuring a sheer neckline and long sleeves, styled with strappy sandals and red lip.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
June 2018: Incredibles 2 Premiere

For the animated premiere, the "good 4 u" singer wore a black and white polka dot spaghetti strap camisole paired with green tailored trousers. She completed the look with chunky platforms sandals.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
June 2018: Radio Disney Music Awards

Olivia shined in a sequined top and pink pants paired with neutral-colored platform sandals

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
December 2017: The Actors Fund's Looking Ahead Awards

Olivia looked sweet a blush pink cocktail dress featuring a ruffled neckline, paired with nude strappy sandals.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock
November 2017: Coco Premiere

Olivia stunned in a red flutter sleeve dress with a ruffle hem, styled with red lace up pumps. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
October 2017: Thor: Ragnarok Premiere

Olivia looked lovely in a frilly black dress with lace panels and gem details.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
May 2017: Everything, Everything Screening

Olivia had fun mixing prints for the film screening.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
May 2017: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Premiere

For the Disney premiere, Olivia wore a romantic lace midi-dress from Topshop paired with metallic heels.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
April 2017: Radio Disney Music Awards

Looking fun and fresh, Olivia arrived wearing a red-and-white striped ruffled jumpsuit with red and blue heels.

David Buchan/Shutterstock
June 2016: Finding Dory Premiere

Olivia looked adorable paring a floral-embroidered skirt from SheIn with a black top.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
May 2016: Alice Through The Looking Glass Premiere

Olivia understood the assignment, arriving to the premiere in a flirty floral minidress from Urabn Outfitter's Alice Through The Looking Glass collection, paired with strappy blue heels.

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

2

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

3

Pete Davidson Embraces Luxury Streetwear During L.A. Shopping Trip

4

Inventing Anna’s Anna Sorokin Isn’t Being Deported—For Now

5

The Bachelorette: Meet Rachel and Gabby’s Potential Contestants

Latest News

Josh Flagg Confirms He Has a New Boyfriend After Bobby Boyd Split

15 Swoon-Worthy Gifts for the Jane Austen Fan in Your Life

Pete Davidson Embraces Luxury Streetwear During L.A. Shopping Trip

Oscars 2022: Inside the Six-Figure Swag Bag Nominees Will Receive

Olivia Rodrigo Is Single-Handedly Bringing Back the Mini Dress

Inventing Anna’s Anna Sorokin Isn’t Being Deported—For Now

Why Randall Emmett Says "Life Is Good" After Lala Kent Split