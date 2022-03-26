Pottery Barn Spring Warehouse Event: Score Up to 60% Off Furniture, Décor, Bedding & More

Give your home a refresh without breaking the bank!

By Emily Spain Mar 26, 2022 2:00 PMTags
DealsHomeShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop Home
E-Comm: Pottery Barn Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. 

If your home isn't sparking joy then it's time for some redecorating!

Thankfully, Pottery Barn is having their Spring Warehouse Event, which means you can score up to 60% off furniture, bedding, décor, entertaining essentials and more.

Whether you're in need of a new couch, barstools and pillows or outdoor furniture and glassware for upcoming BBQs, you can find everything you need at unbeatable prices at the home retailer. There are thousands of items on sale, so you're bound to find something that will help usher more joy into your space.

Below, we rounded up our favorite sale finds that we think you'll like, too!

read
Gilt/E! Flash Sale: Save Up to 70% On Spring Cleaning Essentials

Faux Natural Fiber Pom Pom Pillow

These adorable multi-functional pillows can be used outdoors and indoors, which means you can use them year-round.

$59
$53
Pottery Barn

Mason Stoneware Oval Serving Bowls

Get ready for entertaining guests this summer by treating yourself to a stylish new set of serving bowls.

$30-$50
$14-$24
Pottery Barn

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

2

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

3

Pete Davidson Embraces Luxury Streetwear During L.A. Shopping Trip

Pacifica Square Arm Upholstered Sofa

Customize your dream couch and save big! Choose from multiple sizes and fabrics to match your room's aesthetic.

$1,399
$800-$1,399
Pottery Barn

Belgian Flax Linen Duvet Cover

Available in 27 colors, this linen duvet cover will help up the cozy factor of any bedroom.

$329
$219-$329
Pottery Barn

Cozy Fleece Sphere Pillow Cover

Add some texture to your bedscape or couch with this fleece sphere pillow.

$40
$31
Pottery Barn

Malibu Woven Backless Bar & Counter Stools

If you're looking to improve your seating situation, these red mahogany wood stools are a great investment.

$359
$323
Pottery Barn

Rainier Floor Storage

Use this galvanized sheet iron storage unit in your kitchen or bathroom to keep your small essentials organized.

$89
$53
Pottery Barn

Flora Rattan Pendant

This bohemian pendant is stunning! Hang it above your kitchen island, in the entryway or any area that could use some softly diffused light.

$349
$238
Pottery Barn

Joshua Stoneware Dinnerware Collection

If your current dinnerware set has seen its day then you'll definitely want to take advantage of this sale.

$136
$7-$115
Pottery Barn

Belvedere All-Weather Wicker Modular Set

Made from aluminum and all-weather wicker, this outdoor set is a must for the warmer months. You can mix and match a variety of shapes and sizes to fit your space. Plus, there are a ton of colors to choose from!

$299-$1,499
Pottery Barn

Vintage Handcrafted Copper Mini Mugs - Set of 4

Sip your vodka-fueled beverages in style! This copper mini mug set makes a great gift, too.

$40
$27
Pottery Barn

Belgian Flax Linen Striped Duvet Cover

Available in flax, flagstone and chambray, this lightly textured duvet cover will make bedtime feel even more satisfying after a long day.

$249-$349
$179-$279
Pottery Barn

Watercolor Bunny Indoor/Outdoor Pillow

Easter is around the corner, so grab this pillow while it's on sale!

$36
$28
Pottery Barn

Still in the mood to shop? Here's how you can save big on your favorite Fenty Beauty products!

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

2

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

3

Pete Davidson Embraces Luxury Streetwear During L.A. Shopping Trip

4

Conrad Roy's Mom Speaks Out About The Girl From Plainville

5

Bob Saget's Family Responds to Claim He Had Long-Term COVID Symptoms

Latest News

Exclusive

Bridgerton Stars On Their Characters Sliding Into the DMs

Don’t Miss Out! These Theragun Deals Are Too Good Too Pass Up

Exclusive

Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Is Married: See Her Wedding

Exclusive

Why Sue Bird Hopes You Watch Women's Basketball During March Madness

Pottery Barn Warehouse Sale: Score Up to 60% Off Home Must-Haves

TikTok Trending NuFace Is on Sale for up to 52% Off

Here Are the 15 Best Under $50 Deals From Gap’s Friends & Family Sale