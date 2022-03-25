Inventing Anna’s Anna Sorokin Isn’t Being Deported to Germany—For Now

Watch : "Inventing Anna": See Pics of the REAL Anna Sorokin

Payments is delayed, and so is Anna Sorokin's deportation.

The con artist who faked being a German heiress and inspired the Netflix show Inventing Anna is still being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an ICE spokesperson said in a statement to E! News.

"In November 2021, the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) granted Sorokin's emergency stay request," the spokesperson said on March 25. "Sorokin was granted an additional stay of removal by the 2nd Circuit Court on March 21. She remains in ICE custody pending removal."

Anna, 31, was initially taken into ICE custody in March 2021, according to the spokesperson. She was previously convicted of first-degree attempted grand larceny, second-degree grand larceny, third-degree grand larceny, and theft of services in 2019. She was also fined $24,000 and still owes $198,956.19 in restitution, E! News reported in February 2021.

The phony heiress was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison, but was released on parole in February 2021, according to Department of Corrections records.