Why Randall Emmett Says "Life Is Good" After Lala Kent Split

It's Randall Emmett's time.
More than five months after Lala Kent broke off their engagement, the film producer said he was feeling "grateful" as he rang in his 51st birthday on Friday, March 25. In an Instagram post, Randall shared a picture of himself celebrating the milestone with 1-year-old daughter Ocean, who he shares with the Vanderpump Rules star, and his two children from his previous marriage to Ambyr Childers.
The family photo showed Randall carrying Ocean on his shoulders as he posed by his older daughters—London, 12, and Rylee, 9—in front of a lit birthday cake.
"Feeling grateful on my birthday," he wrote in the caption, before explaining how the festivities went down. " London ordered the cake! Ocean had yogurt melts and Rylee ate most of the frosting."
He added an emoji of a red heart with the words, "Life is good."
Randall's birthday comes days after he broke his silence on his split with Lala, whom he dated for more than three years.
On the March 23 episode of the Genuinely GG podcast, the EFO Films co-founder confirmed that he was no longer with Lala, though he refused to "disparage or talk ill" about the 31-year-old reality star.
"She's the mother of my child," he explained. "I just can't talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can't do it. No matter what is said about me."
Although he didn't address the cheating allegations from Lala, Randall did note to host Golnesa Gharachedaghi that he and his ex both made "mistakes" and "there's always two sides to every story."
"I can't tell her what to do," he added. "She's a strong woman. And, you know, I just hope that in time, that kind of all mellows out."
For her part, Lala has been vocal about why she ended things with Randall. In addition to accusing him of cheating with "many" women, the Give Them Lala author recently claimed that Randall had created a "toxic environment" in the final months they were together.
While reflecting on their broken engagement, Randall said on Genuinely GG that "the most important thing" to have come out of the relationship was their daughter Ocean. "We have this beautiful girl and she wouldn't be here if it wasn't for us," he shared. "And that is worth all of the turmoil and the heartbreak and the pain that has gone on."