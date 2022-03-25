Why Randall Emmett Says "Life Is Good" After Lala Kent Split

Watch : Lala Kent's Ex Randall Emmett Talks Cheating Allegations

It's Randall Emmett's time.

More than five months after Lala Kent broke off their engagement, the film producer said he was feeling "grateful" as he rang in his 51st birthday on Friday, March 25. In an Instagram post, Randall shared a picture of himself celebrating the milestone with 1-year-old daughter Ocean, who he shares with the Vanderpump Rules star, and his two children from his previous marriage to Ambyr Childers.

The family photo showed Randall carrying Ocean on his shoulders as he posed by his older daughters—London, 12, and Rylee, 9—in front of a lit birthday cake.

"Feeling grateful on my birthday," he wrote in the caption, before explaining how the festivities went down. " London ordered the cake! Ocean had yogurt melts and Rylee ate most of the frosting."

He added an emoji of a red heart with the words, "Life is good."

Randall's birthday comes days after he broke his silence on his split with Lala, whom he dated for more than three years.