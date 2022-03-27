Get Your Skin Red Carpet Ready With the New Dove Body Love Shower Collection

PAID CONTENT. E! was paid by Dove to write this article. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Do you ever wonder how celebrities get their red carpet glow? Besides having pros on hand to help them achieve camera-ready hair and makeup looks, the secret lays within the body-care products they use. While we may not all have a glam squad on speed dial, the new Dove Body Love Shower Collection is perfect for making your body smile with a little self-care from home.

The new collection of premium body cleansers are infused with a blend of face care ingredients, like Hyaluronic and Peptide serums, for a hydrating formula that gives your body as much care and attention as you would your face. Whether your skin is dull, dry or acne-prone, there's something for every body in this latest collection from the #1 dermatologist recommended body wash brand.

To help you make the most of your self-care session, renowned esthetician and Dove partner Joanna Vargas is breaking down the steps for the ultimate #FullBodyFacial using the new Dove Body Love Shower Collection.