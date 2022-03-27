Flip or Flop Star Christina Haack Shares Affordable Amazon Home Finds for a Spring Refresh

We included these products chosen by Christina Haack we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Christina is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring is finally here! If you're in the midst of some spring cleaning and you want to continue with the home updates, Flip or Flop star Christina Haack shared some budget-friendly options with Amazon shoppers during a recent live session.
You don't have to spend a lot of money to upgrade your space. You can leave all of the big items in place and just mix things up with some floating shelves, decorative coffee table books, and ceramic vases. These small touches can really make a big difference. If Christina can't come to your home for a remodel, shopping her Amazon picks is the next best thing to bring that Christina on the Coast aesthetic to your space.
TL;DR: these are the most popular items from Christina's picks.
1. Airtight Food Storage Containers- 27,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Bourina Beige Throw Blanket- 21,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set- 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Amada Homefurnishing Floating Shelves- 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. 2 Pack Thick Amber Glass Pint Jar Soap Dispenser- 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. Tom Ford by Tom Ford- 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
7. PHF 100% Organic Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket- 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bameos Floating Shelf Set
"I love floating shelves. Floating shelves are a great way to showcase some of your favorite things. Throughout my home, I have floating shelves in every room. You can really put one anywhere. That's why these are so great. They're affordable and really easy to install. They're also a really great size with a lot of space, so you can add anything you'd like, including picture frames, crystals, books, and candles. This is super affordable and you can make a great statement in a room."
These shelves have 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are six colors to choose from.
Bourina Beige Throw Blanket
"A throw blanket goes a long way. They are they soft and comfy. My kids love them. We have them in every room. I love a layered look on a bed. It's just so nice to layer things out. This is great for the living room too. It has that boho look that I like. It comes in different colors. It's not super heavy, which is why it's great for spring. I love the spring."
This textured throw blanket is available in 24 colors, three sizes, and it has 21,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bloomingville Set of 2 Brown & White Raffia and Banana Leaf Baskets
"I love these baskets. If you guys have kids, these are perfect baskets to throw stuffed animals and kids' toys in. The kids have baskets like these in their rooms because they look cute and people can't see what's in them when they walk by. They make perfect clothes hampers as well. They have a cute boho look that everyone likes."
Serene Spaces Living Echeveria Succulent Mix in Bowl
"A little trick that I like to do, especially when staging houses, is to mix real plants with fake. This one is super cute. It goes with any style house. It looks great on floating shelves and it looks great as a pop of color. My favorite pop of color to add is green."
Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set
"These vases come in a set of three, which is nice. I love when they come in a set of three because I think that especially looks really nice on floating shelves as far as adding dimension. These ones are super cute. You can actually put fake plants in them. I like to mix the fake leaves with real ones too. These are super cute and very affordable. They go very well with any color scheme."
This set comes in 5 different color options and it has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Decorative Wood Link Chain
"Guys, I love these. I have these throughout my house. They add a cool industrial vibe. They come in different colors so you can go for more of a masculine look too. I love stacking these on top of books. I think that looks super cute. You can put this on top of floating shelf next to a plant. It's affordable and really cute."
2-Link Wood Chain Link
"I love this one in black. I have it at the entrance. This is great to layer on a floating shelf. This adds depth and height." This comes in three colors.
Premium Bamboo Silverware Organizer
"All of my drawers has a product in them that makes them beautiful and organized. This expands. When you buy this, trust me, it totally forces you to stay organized. This organizer has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids For Kitchen Organization 14 Pack
"I have these in my pantry. This is a set of 14. These look so nice and they're great for keeping products fresh. These are great to keep the kids' cereal fresh. These are great for rice. They come with labels. It makes everything look so clean, cohesive, and organized."
These come in sets of 7 and 14. The containers have 27,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Handmade Wooden Bowls with Wood Bead Garland
"How cute is this? This is one of my favorite things that we have. These come together, so what a bargain. This looks so cute on floating shelves and on a coffee table. You can use these separately too."
Bundle of Black, Beige, Ivory, Tan, White Decorative Books- Set of 5
"This set of black and white books is so cute. Pretty much all of my floating shelves have stacks of books on them. I prefer to have books that look clean, pretty, and go with my color categories. I love stacking them. I love to put a crystal on top."
You can get these in sets of two, three, five, ten, and 12.
Tom Ford by Tom Ford
"This Tom Ford one is perfect on your coffee table or on floating shelves. It's also interesting to flip through. This Tom Ford one is a piece of artwork. I love black and white. This is one of my favorites. It's large and it really makes a favorite." This book has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style by Architectural Digest
"This is a coffee table book that you will love to flip through. Again, it's really pretty and it looks really nice for stacking."
Wild: The Legendary Horses of Sable Island by Drew Doggett
"This book is really pretty as well."
Amazon Brand Stone & Beam Industrial Round Concrete Table Desk
"I love lamps. This one in particular is such a cute lamp from Amazon. It's sturdy. It has this really pretty coastal California vibe. I love the lamp shade as well. I think this looks really nice on a floating shelf, at a desk, or even two of these on bedroom end tables."
Handicrafts Home Jewelry Gift Boxes
"This is a really really pretty box that has a nice shimmer to it. It's actually a jewelry box, but we really love to use jewelry boxes to stack as well. A stackable box like this looks great on a floating shelf with a crystal or a candle on top." These boxes are available in several colors and finishes.
Unknown1 12inch Concrete Wave Bowl in White Round, Medium
"This bowl is super pretty. I love this one for the kitchen."
Likon Small White Ceramic Vase Set for Home Decor- Set of 3
"I love these. These come in a set of three. I love sets of three because they just pair so nicely together. I love how these have different heights and shapes. These are super cute on floating shelves. These also look really nice in a bathroom."
Artificial Plants Greenery Olive Branches
"Olive trees are my absolute favorite tree in the world. I've learned that they're pretty much impossible to keep alive in side, so this is one that I have fakes of in my house. I have these throughout the house."
Eastern Rock White Ceramic Vase
"How cute is this vase? This is one of my favorite vases. I love how large it is. I love the shape. I put the fake eucalyptus branches in."
Cewor 24 pcs Eucalyptus Stems Decor Artificial
"Eucalyptus is another favorite of mine. They come in a stack so you can use them in a larger vase as well."
Costa Farms Live Indoor Ficus Lyrata
"These look so pretty. I love the large leaves." There are many options to choose from with various sizes of faux plants in different planters.
Mid-Century Cement Planter with Stand Large – Plant Stand with Pot for Indoors
"This is the perfect planter box. This is a large planter."
PHF 100% Organic Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket
"I have this on my bed. If you layer your bed with a clean white sheet and then a waffle blanket with a rolled up white duvet, it is just so comforting. This is very pretty."
This blanket is available in three sizes and 16 colors with 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Moon Dream Catcher
"I love dream catchers. We have one in basically every room here. I love them. The kids love them as well. It's super simple. You can just hang it with a basic tack or a little tiny nail. This is an easy affordable way to decorate a blank wall. This one comes in a few different colors."
Amada Homefurnishing Floating Shelves- Set of 2
"This has that rustic and industrial style that really everyone loves. These would look great in a bathroom. You can put different soaps on here. These just provide a really clean look. If you have limited space, these are a great option. These are lightweight, which is really nice because you only need a couple nails."
These shelves have 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are seven colors to choose from.
Amazon Brand– Rivet Modern Geometric Stoneware Home Decor Flower Vase
"This we have on our floating shelves. This is great to put real or fake plants in, whatever you prefer. Or you can just leave it plain."
Extreme Amethyst Cluster
"I really do have crystals throughout the house. They are so pretty. They just add this really beautiful bling factor, they're affordable, and they're stackable." If you love amethyst, these crystals are available in a wide range of sizes.
Kalifano Angel Aura Quartz Geode
"This is one of my favorite crystals. It's a very spiritual one. This one is so pretty. It's so shiny. It looks so cute on a shelf or in your bathroom or on your nightstand."
Kurrajong Farmhouse Artificial Plant in Pot
"This is really cute. I have these throughout the house. I love the pot that it comes in. It's so cute. It's coastal meets farmhouse." This artificial plant has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2 Pack Thick Amber Glass Pint Jar Soap Dispenser with Matte Black Stainless Steel Pump
"No one wants to look at a bottle of Dawn on your counter. That's not cute. These, however, are. Fill a bottle with dish soap. Fill another with hand soap. It looks so pretty when you walk in. It doesn't look all cluttered. It looks classy. These also look great in the bathroom."
These soap dispensers come in five colors and they have 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
