Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Hospitalized for Chest Pain

Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans shared she was in the hospital “all day” for chest pain, after recently being diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

Jenelle Evans Eason's chest pain has landed her in the hospital.

The Teen Mom 2 alum shared news of her medical woes to her Instagram Story on March 25.

"WAS IN THE HOSPITAL ALL DAY YESTERDAY FOR CHEST PAIN," she wrote. "PLEASE JUST SEND PRAYERS. THANKS!"

As for new details on her health condition? Jenelle wrote, "I'LL EXPLAIN LATER, TOO MUCH TO TYPE."

Earlier this month, Jenelle revealed that she had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia in an exclusive interview with E! News.

While fibromyalgia—a condition that causes widespread muscle pain—cannot be cured, the newfound diagnosis does offer hope to Jenelle.

"I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot. I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me," she said, adding, "I am now researching foods to stay away from and foods that are beneficial for my condition."

Jenelle explained that the condition has been something she has suffered with for quite some time.

"For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick," she told E! News. "My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently."

The mom of three shared that since fibromyalgia can be unpredictable, she wants her kids—sons Jace, 12, Kaiser, 7, and daughter Ensley, 5—to know that "some days won't be good but I'll get through it."

"I want my kids to know that some days are good and some days are bad with fibromyalgia," Jenelle shared. "Please have patience with me on my bad days and I promise to make it up to you on my good days."

