Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Hospitalized for Chest Pain

Jenelle Evans Eason's chest pain has landed her in the hospital.

The Teen Mom 2 alum shared news of her medical woes to her Instagram Story on March 25.

"WAS IN THE HOSPITAL ALL DAY YESTERDAY FOR CHEST PAIN," she wrote. "PLEASE JUST SEND PRAYERS. THANKS!"

As for new details on her health condition? Jenelle wrote, "I'LL EXPLAIN LATER, TOO MUCH TO TYPE."

Earlier this month, Jenelle revealed that she had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia in an exclusive interview with E! News.

While fibromyalgia—a condition that causes widespread muscle pain—cannot be cured, the newfound diagnosis does offer hope to Jenelle.

"I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot. I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me," she said, adding, "I am now researching foods to stay away from and foods that are beneficial for my condition."

Jenelle explained that the condition has been something she has suffered with for quite some time.