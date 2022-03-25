Hey You: The First Pic of Penn Badgley on Set Reveals Season 4's New Location

A cliquey socialite wary of outsiders? No, we aren't talking about Shay Mitchell's Peach Salinger character on You.
Yet Charlotte Ritchie's new role for season four of the Netflix psychological thriller does seem like the second coming of Peach. According to the character description, which dropped on March 25, Ritchie's Kate is a Brit and an "icy bitch" who's unsure about Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). Although, for the record, we're not even sure if Joe is going by his real name, as he went by Will in season two and started calling himself Nick at the end of season three.
Regardless of his name, what we do know is that Kate doesn't like him—rightfully so—and is extremely protective of her best friend, Lady Phoebe, "a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists," according to Netflix's description. Again, you're not having déjà vu, that's very similar to the character dynamic between Peach and Joe's season one obsession Beck (Elizabeth Lail).
But it remains to be seen whether Lady Phoebe actually is the object of Joe's obsession in season three, as new production photos showed both Badgley and Tati Gabrielle, who played Joe's season three crush Marienne, filming in London. While Badgley looked very dapper in a tan suit (and holding his dark, nondescript baseball hat), Gabrielle was chicly disheveled, but that's likely to do with the terrifying scene she appeared to be filming.
We're guessing poor Marienne didn't expect to spot Joe, who the world presumes is dead, in London. Speaking of the home of Big Ben, between the new production photos and the new British character, it's safe to assume that the U.K. capital will be home to season four, rather than Paris.
While we're surprised by this city pivot, a new location is par for the course for Joe, who previously resided in New York City, Los Angeles and Madre Linda (a fictitious suburb in Northern California).
For a peek at the new production pics and everything else we know about season four, scroll through the gallery below!