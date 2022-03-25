Inside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Vision for an “Extravagant, Dark” Wedding

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's wedding is going to rock.

The "Emo Girl" singer, 31, and Jennifer's Body star, 35, announced that they had gotten engaged—and later drank each other's blood in celebration—while in Puerto Rico in January. Now, a source close to Megan exclusively tells E! News that the twin flames' wedding plans are officially underway.

"Megan and MGK are not in a huge rush to tie the knot, but have been starting to engage in the planning process," the source said. "They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all of the details by then, but they don't have a firm timeline."

Describing their vision for the ceremony as "very much them," the source added, "They want an extravagant, dark wedding as neither of them are the traditional type of people. Megan has even thought about wearing colored dress or even black."