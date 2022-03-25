Now Is Your Chance to Be James Bond IRL, Sort Of

The world's greatest assassin is getting into the TV business! Prime Video has announced plans for a James Bond-themed competition series. Read all about how you could become 007.

This news has us shaken and stirred.

Prime Video has announced plans for 007's Road to a Million, a race around the world where contestants walk—or drive a zippy Aston Martin—in the footsteps of fictional British spy James Bond.

The eight-part series has the blessing of the Bond film franchise's moviemakers, as legendary producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are directly involved.

"The show will see contestants competing in a global adventure to win a £1 million ($1.3 million) cash prize," according to Variety. "Filmed in many of the historic locations featured throughout the seminal Bond films, the cinematic format will be a test of intelligence and endurance."

"In addition to passing physical obstacles, the contestants—who will compete in two-person teams—must correctly answer questions hidden in different locations around the world in order to advance to the next challenge," according to Variety.

So, it's The Amazing Race with martinis?

Production on the series is scheduled to begin later this year. 

The show comes at a time of flux for the Bond franchise, as Daniel Craig wrapped up his time as the dapper killer with 2021's No Time To Die. Craig was only the seventh actor to play the spy since the first Bond movie, 1962's Dr. No.

While the public debate about who should wear the famous tuxedo next rages on—with names like Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Regé-Jean Page mentioned—Bond fans can get their fix with an old fashioned globe-trotting adventure when 007's Road to a Million hits streaming.

MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock

Casting for the series is currently underway and hey, if you annihilate the competition, maybe they'll cast you as the next Bond!

