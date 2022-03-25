See Bachelor Alums Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski “Hard Launch” Their Love

Watch : Bachelor Finale MESSINESS: Blake Moynes Weighs In

Bachelor in (social media) paradise.

Bachelor Nation alums Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman made their romance Instagram official on March 25. In a romantic post shared to Anna's feed, the pair can be seen with their toes in the sand while locking lips. She captioned the tropical photo, "Hard launch."

Chris took to his Instagram story on March 24 to show that the duo were in Costa Rica for a wedding. No, it wasn't their nuptials, but Chris and Anna do look quite smitten.

Users in the comment section of Anna's post couldn't help but gush over this newly official romance.

Fellow Bachelor star Abigail Heringer wrote, "When I tell you I gasped!! Happy for you two cuties." Bachelor alum Mykenna Dorn also celebrated the pair, writing, "Glad I don't have to keep this a secret anymore!! So happy for you two!!"

The "hard launch" comes after Chris decided to plead the fifth when asked about possibly dating Anna on the January 27 episode of the She's All Bach podcast.



"I'm not going to confirm or deny those allegations. But I know Anna," he said. "She's a great girI." (We'll call that the soft launch.)