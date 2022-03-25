4 Must-Try Drinks Served at the Oscars Governors Ball 2022

Governors Ball is the official Oscars after-party, and Charles Joly created cocktails that they'll be serving to Hollywood's finest.

Globally acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly shows Tayisha Adams and Loni Love how to make the Picture Perfect Paloma, Old Hollywood Fashioned, and Limelight Margarita. According to Joly, it's all in the quality tequila and fresh juices that elevate cocktails to a whole new level. Catch up with us on Sunday as we cover all things Oscars, from the afternoon brunch to the late-night after-party. See you there!