4 Must-Try Drinks Served at the Oscars Governors Ball 2022

By Alexandria Bocca Mar 25, 2022 9:06 PMTags
OscarsFoodAlcohol
Watch: 4 Tasty Drinks to Expect at the Oscars Governors Ball 2022

Governors Ball is the official Oscars after-party, and Charles Joly created cocktails that they'll be serving to Hollywood's finest. 

Globally acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly shows Tayisha Adams and Loni Love how to make the Picture Perfect Paloma, Old Hollywood Fashioned, and Limelight Margarita. According to Joly, it's all in the quality tequila and fresh juices that elevate cocktails to a whole new level. Catch up with us on Sunday as we cover all things Oscars, from the afternoon brunch to the late-night after-party. See you there!

photos
Daily Pop Recipes

Picture Perfect Paloma

Ingredients
  • 1 1/4 ounce Tequila Don Julio
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 2 ounces fresh grapefruit juice
  • 8 muddled mint leaves
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • 1/2 ounce sparkling wine

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

2

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

3
Exclusive

Bridgerton Season 3 May Star a Different Couple Than Expected

Instructions
  1. Combine Tequila Don Julio, lime, grapefruit, and mint leaves in a Boston shaker.
  2. Muddle gently to extract mint oils.
  3. Add ice and shake lightly.
  4. Double strain into a salt-rimmed Collins glass with ice.
  5. Top with sparkling wine and stir to combine.
  6. Garnish with fresh mint sprigs.

Old Hollywood Fashioned

Ingredients
  • 1 1/3 ounce Tequila Don Julio
  • 1/4 ounce dry Oloroso sherry
  • 1/4 ounce barrel-aged truffled maple syrup
  • 3 dases truffle bitters
Instructions
  1. Combine Tequila Don Julio, dry Oloroso sherry, truffled maple syrup, and truffle bitters over ice in a mixing glass.
  2. Stir well to chill and dilute.
  3. Strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass.
  4. Garnish with fresh rosemary sprig.

Limelight Margarita

Ingredients
  • 1 1/4 ounce Tequila Don Julio
  • 1/2 ounce elderflower liqueur
  • 5 dashes of honeysuckle vinegar
  • 3/4 fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 ounce simple syrup
Instructions
  1. Combine Tequila Don Julio, elderflower liqueur, honeysuckle vinegar, lime, and simple syrup in a Boston shaker with ice.
  2. Shake well and pour into a chilled coupe glass.
  3. Mist with orange flower water and garnish with edible flowers.

The Class Act

Ingredients
  • 1 1/2 ounce Tequila Don Julio
  • On a small Bamboo demitasse spoon:
    • a small dab of chocolate ganache
    • thinly sliced mushrooms poached in Olorosso sherry
    • caviar
Instructions
  1. Pour Tequila Don Julio into a refined tasting glass.
  2. Layer chocolate ganache, sherry-poached mushrooms, and top with caviar onto a small bamboo demitasse spoon.
  3. Serve spoon alongside the glass of Tequila Don Julio.

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

2

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

3
Exclusive

Scheana Shay Reveals Where She Stands With Lala Kent After Brock Drama

4
Exclusive

Bridgerton Season 3 May Star a Different Couple Than Expected

5

Watch “Embarrassed” Gwen Stefani’s On-Air Apology to Blake Shelton

Latest News

You Season 4 Location Revealed Thanks to New Penn Badgley Pics

Exclusive

Inside Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s “Dark" Wedding Plans

Now Is Your Chance to Be James Bond IRL, Sort Of

Go Inside Katharine McPhee's $2.7 Million Hollywood Hills Home

Bachelor's Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski “Hard Launch” Romance

4 Must-Try Drinks From the Oscars Governors Ball 2022

How to Spend Your Weekend Binge-Watching 2022 Oscar Nominated Movies