4 Must-Try Drinks Served at the Oscars Governors Ball 2022

Watch: 4 Tasty Drinks to Expect at the Oscars Governors Ball 2022
Governors Ball is the official Oscars after-party, and Charles Joly created cocktails that they'll be serving to Hollywood's finest.
Globally acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly shows Tayisha Adams and Loni Love how to make the Picture Perfect Paloma, Old Hollywood Fashioned, and Limelight Margarita. According to Joly, it's all in the quality tequila and fresh juices that elevate cocktails to a whole new level. Catch up with us on Sunday as we cover all things Oscars, from the afternoon brunch to the late-night after-party. See you there!
Picture Perfect Paloma
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 ounce Tequila Don Julio
- 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
- 2 ounces fresh grapefruit juice
- 8 muddled mint leaves
- 1/2 ounce simple syrup
- 1/2 ounce sparkling wine
Instructions
- Combine Tequila Don Julio, lime, grapefruit, and mint leaves in a Boston shaker.
- Muddle gently to extract mint oils.
- Add ice and shake lightly.
- Double strain into a salt-rimmed Collins glass with ice.
- Top with sparkling wine and stir to combine.
- Garnish with fresh mint sprigs.
Old Hollywood Fashioned
Ingredients
- 1 1/3 ounce Tequila Don Julio
- 1/4 ounce dry Oloroso sherry
- 1/4 ounce barrel-aged truffled maple syrup
- 3 dases truffle bitters
Instructions
- Combine Tequila Don Julio, dry Oloroso sherry, truffled maple syrup, and truffle bitters over ice in a mixing glass.
- Stir well to chill and dilute.
- Strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass.
- Garnish with fresh rosemary sprig.
Limelight Margarita
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 ounce Tequila Don Julio
- 1/2 ounce elderflower liqueur
- 5 dashes of honeysuckle vinegar
- 3/4 fresh lime juice
- 1/4 ounce simple syrup
Instructions
- Combine Tequila Don Julio, elderflower liqueur, honeysuckle vinegar, lime, and simple syrup in a Boston shaker with ice.
- Shake well and pour into a chilled coupe glass.
- Mist with orange flower water and garnish with edible flowers.
The Class Act
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 ounce Tequila Don Julio
- On a small Bamboo demitasse spoon:
- a small dab of chocolate ganache
- thinly sliced mushrooms poached in Olorosso sherry
- caviar
Instructions
- Pour Tequila Don Julio into a refined tasting glass.
- Layer chocolate ganache, sherry-poached mushrooms, and top with caviar onto a small bamboo demitasse spoon.
- Serve spoon alongside the glass of Tequila Don Julio.