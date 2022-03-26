Meet the Oscar-Nominated Hairstylist Who Transformed Lady Gaga in House of Gucci

Watch : All of Lady Gaga's Most STUNNING "House of Gucci" Press Looks

Lady Gaga may be a multi-hyphenate talent, but even she couldn't have pulled off those major House of Gucci hair looks without the help of a talented team working behind the scenes.

Throughout awards season, critics have been buzzing about her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's film. And while her acting skills, accent and fashion choices are award-worthy, Gaga's impeccable beauty looks in the film nearly stole the show!

In fact, House of Gucci could walk away with the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 2022 Oscars. For Gaga's longtime hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras, it's hard to express just how much the recognition matters.

"This nomination means so much for me, even more so that I found that I'm only the second Asian-American ever to be nominated for an Academy Award and the first American-Asian hairdresser to receive this," Frederic exclusively shared with E! News. "It's sparked such an importance and responsibility in me that goes beyond this award and that is representation."

The wig designer also knows that as the countdown begins for the awards show, his peers are watching and rooting him on.