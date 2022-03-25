Why Doja Cat Says She's Quitting Music

Watch : Doja Cat ROASTS Her New Song for Taco Bell

Doja Cat needs fans to know she's calling it quits.

The "Say So" singer seemed to announce a music hiatus on March 24, tweeting, "This s--t ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care."

During her tour through South America, Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, had to cancel her show at Paraguay's Asunciónico festival on March 22 due to a storm causing intense flooding, she said. After tweeting about her March 24 show in Brazil, fans from Paraguay said it seemed like she doesn't care their country.

One fan tweeted, "Not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!"

Doja, 26, simply replied further down the Twitter thread, "I'm not sorry."

She said the hate she received on social media for cancelling the show over safety concerns put pressure on her. She responded to fans saying, "it's gone and i don't give a f--k anymore I f--kin quit i can't wait to f--king disappear and i don't need you to believe in me anymore."