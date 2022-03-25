The MixtapE! Presents J Balvin, Ed Sheeran and More New Music Musts

Watch : Ed Sheeran Makes His Return to Music With "Afterglow"

J Balvin and Ed Sheeran are the dynamic duo music fans need!

On March 25, the global superstars and close friends decided to release two new songs together: "Sigue" and "Forever My Love."

"The songs came about love and about partying. We wanted to do the best of both worlds," J Balvin shared with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "Life put us together and that's why we just did this amazing project. We came great friends and here we are."