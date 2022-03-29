Is Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Pulling a Regé-Jean Page? She Says...

Warning: The below features spoilers for season two of Bridgerton.
There's no denying that Simone Ashley is the diamond of Bridgerton season two.
But, as Regé-Jean Page taught us in season one, there's no guarantee that fan favorite characters will return for future seasons. So, during a sit down with Simone—who plays Kate Sharma, the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) in season two—we asked the actress point-blank if she'd be returning for season three of the period drama. Her answer?
"Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure," she exclusively told E! News. "And I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton] rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out."
Kate and Anthony had an unconventional road to romance in the new installment of Bridgerton. Their love story started out with the duo hating each other and Anthony courting Kate's sweet-natured sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran). Yet, over time, Kate and Anthony found themselves continually drawn to each other, eventually learning that they're more alike than they thought.
"I think Kate and Anthony are both quite complicated people," Simone said of the TV couple. "But that's what's so amazing about them both. I think it takes one to know one, and they see each other within each other. That's what draws them together."
While Kate and Anthony ultimately got their happily ever after, we do wonder what's next for Kate's snubbed sister Edwina, and the actress who plays her. Charithra told E! News on March 16 that she was "open to" returning for season three, but hasn't "heard anything as of today."
Nonetheless, the season two finale did set the stage for a new romance for Edwina, as Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) teased that she intended to set the younger Sharma sister up with her nephew, who is a prince. Yes, the very same prince that was turned down by Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) in season one.
When asked what she envisioned for Edwina next, Charithra quipped that the prince is "very handsome," but noted that she wants a different path for her character. "What I would love for Edwina most of all is adventure and excitement," she said. "I'm sort of, 'Enough of Edwina and boys!' It's about Edwina and herself."
Hear, hear!
Bridgerton season two is now available to stream on Netflix.