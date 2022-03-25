Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Who She's Bringing as Her 2022 Grammys Date

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo's Mom "Not Very Happy" About New Tattoo

Olivia Rodrigo's feeling anything but SOUR about her Grammys date.



The actress and musician is bringing her hit debut album SOUR—nominated for seven Grammys—to streaming in the new Disney+ film Driving Home 2 U out March 25. At the premiere, she revealed to E! News' Daily Pop who her plus one will be when she attends the 2022 Grammys next week.

"My mom's gonna be my date for the Grammys," she said during E!'s exclusive interview. "She's very excited. It's so surreal to think that I'm going to the Grammys in, like, two weeks. I've been dreaming about it my whole life."

The "Driver's License" singer is nominated for some of this year's biggest awards, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year.

Something else she's excited to celebrate is her close friendship with bestie Iris Apatow, which they cemented by getting matching finger tattoos, much to her mom's displeasure.