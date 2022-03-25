Inside Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria After Fiancé Jonathan Davino’s “Intimate” Proposal

Watch : Is Sydney Sweeney ENGAGED to Jonathan Davino?

Sydney Sweeney is still feeling euphoric over her recent engagement to Jonathan Davino.



After E! News confirmed that the Euphoria star was engaged to her longtime boyfriend last month, additional details are now emerging about the couple's plans to tie the knot.



"Sydney is still on cloud nine over her recent engagement to Jonathan," a source close to the 24-year-old exclusively told E! News. "It was a very intimate proposal, and she had no idea it was coming. They are really private about their relationship but are a great couple together."



The insider also shared that Sydney—who was recently cast to join the Marvel film Madame Web—wants a "long engagement" and isn't rushing to wed.

"She's focused on her career right now and is extremely excited she is joining Marvel," the source added. "She's really focused on work and Jonathan has been very supportive over the years."