12 Matching Sets You Need for Spring & Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We don't know about you, but we can't resist a matching set, especially during the warmer months.
Not only are they ideal for those of us who tend to stare at our closets for minutes on end trying to figure out what to wear, but they make you look put together even when your life feels like a mess. Oh, and let's not forget matching sets are the perfect outfit for an Instagram or TikTok post!
Since it's starting to get warmer and we can finally spend more time outside without freezing, we rounded up 12 matching sets that were made to be seen. Check out our picks from Revolve, Amazon, ASOS and more below!
MISSACTIVER Women's Casual 2-Piece Outfit
Available in 12 darling prints and hues, this 2-piece set will help you look cute while you explore your vacation destination.
Esmee Exclusive One Shoulder Frill Crop Beach Top Set in Blue
If your calendar is already filled with luncheons or showers this spring, you'll definitely want to have this frilly set on hand.
LYANER Women's 2 Piece Outfit
This 2-piece set is perfect for dinner or events. It also comes in 17 patterns—yay for options!
Green Co Ord Rib Wide Leg Knit Pants
We don't know about you, but we are loving all things green lately. This rib knit set will help you look and feel put together while staying cozy.
Susana Monaco V String Cami & Short
This color screams spring! We love the cami and short combo for the many hot days ahead.
Pink Co Ord Plisse Oversized Shirt
Whether you're going on vacation or staying local, this oversized set will make you turn heads in the best way possible.
Heartbreak Coordinating Shorts in Geometric Print
Is this not the cutest set? Definitely a must for the 'Gram!
OW Collection Karter Cardigan
Make your weekend mornings even more cozy with this cardigan and pant set.
Esmee Exclusive Beach Shirt and Short in Orange
This shirt and short set will help you look stylish AF after your post-ocean dip.
AFRM Kirin Cropped Cardi
Make a memorable entrance and exit with this bold cardi and skirt set.
Women 's 2-Piece Casual Outfit
You don't have to break the bank to look effortlessly chic, and this set proves it!
Shenanigans Set
Also available in brown and black, you can dress this set up or down depending on the occasion.
