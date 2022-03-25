Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson Involved in Fight Outside L.A. Hotspot

According to footage obtained by TMZ, Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson found themselves in the middle of some drama outside a Los Angeles hotel.

Hayden Panettiere's recent night out on the town may have her wishing she just stayed home.

According to video obtained by TMZ, the actress and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson appeared to be involved in a large fight outside the Sunset Marquis Hotel.  

On March 25, Hayden's rep released a statement that shed some light on what led to the dramatic scene.

"While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip," the actress' rep shared. "That same individual along with the group he was with began badgering and shoving Brian at which point security pushed everyone outside. Brian was attacked by the group as was Hayden who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation." 

The West Hollywood Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News that they were called to respond to a fight at 12:18 a.m. on March 25. Once deputies arrived, no one claimed to be a victim of a crime or assault.

Police said no one came forward and everyone involved seemed to have already dispersed. A police report was not made.

According to Hayden's rep, the actress "was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside. She is okay."  

E! News has reached out to Brian's team and the hotel for comment and has not heard back.

According to a source, as many as 15 people were "attacking" Brian outside of the hotel. And while Hayden tried to defuse the situation, Brian did suffer injuries.

The incident comes as Hayden continues to raise funds for frontline workers in Ukraine. Earlier this month, the former Heroes star established Hoplon International, an organization aimed at providing medical supplies and protective gear for those fighting in Ukraine.

Hayden shares 7-year-old daughter Kaya with Ukrainian former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko. As for Hayden's relationship with Brian, a source told E! News they "are friends."

