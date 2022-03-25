Cynthia Nixon's Birthday Tribute to "Old Friend" Sarah Jessica Parker Will Delight SATC Fans

True friendship never goes out of style–especially for Carrie and Miranda.
On March 25, Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon celebrated her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker's 57th birthday with a touching Instagram tribute dedicated to her "old friend."
"I cherish you and admire the hell out of the woman you are. I always have. And I always will," she captioned the post, which featured a photo of the pair from the show's 2008 film adaptation. "Happy, happy birthday and many more to come."
The pals—who recently starred in the beloved show's HBO Max reboot And Just Like That...—have actually known each other for decades. Last July, Cynthia revealed that their friendship dates back to when they were first getting their acting starts.
"Good morning!" Cynthia commented on an Instagram post by The Cut that featured the pair as teens. "@sarahjessicaparker has been one of my favorite acting partners for more than 40 years!"
Referencing the throwback photo, she continued, "We are here at 13 and 14 playing Vanessa Redgrave's daughters in a TV movie called My Body My Child, but we met even earlier recording Little House in the Big Woods on vinyl! (She was Laura, I was Mary) Anyone out there have a copy of the record or a photo of the recording session? I wish I did!"
Sarah Jessica similarly shared her excitement in the comments section of the post, calling Cynthia "spot on" and adding, "And original title of that movie of the week was 'The Lilac Season'. I too wish I had a copy of that record or some photo memorializing our 1st collaboration."
"I always say, if my mother doesn't have it, it likely doesn't exist," she continued. "Ah well. The memories of all my time with you sustains me. See you tomorrow at dawn for @justlikethatmax."
She then signed off, "x, your sister, your sister, your longtime friend, SJ."