Maluma Just Dropped His First Macy’s Collection: Check Out These 12 Must-Shop Pieces

Singer Maluma always brings his fashion A-game. If you want to channel his signature style you can shop his first clothing collection at Macy's, Royalty by Maluma. The Marry Me star told E! News, "This collaboration came about by my team and I joining forces with Reunited Clothing, and they helped me come up with designs, and concepts to present to Macy's. I've always wanted to design since I was young. I have always loved to draw and self-express myself through fashion since I can remember."

He elaborated, "With fashion, I have so many ideas and we have more collections coming out with Macy's that we are finalizing now for other seasons. I am excited about this launch especially with Macy's because it's a representation of the American Dream, and I want my fans from all parts of the world to dream, and make them come true. I hope this collaboration inspires them."

Check out some of the standout pieces from the first Royalty by Maluma collection, with sizes ranging from XS to XXXL for men's and women's styles.