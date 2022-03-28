Summer House's Andrea Denver Shares BTS Details From Ciara and Danielle's "Shocking" Food Fight

Watch : Steph's Freaky Side, "Summer House" & "Love During Lockup"

As the Italians say: Vi-no they didn't!

Things are about to get messy on the March 28 episode of Summer House as a shouting match between Ciara Miller and Danielle Olivera turns into a wine-tossing food fight. Co-star and Italian model Andrea Denver shared behind-the-scenes details on the explosive drama ahead of tonight's episode.

"It's funny because I hosted that dinner," Andrea told E! News exclusively. "That was an Italian dinner that I hosted, it was to celebrate this big festivity that we have in Italy during the month of August. It was my first summer not being in Italy so I wanted to bring that to the house."

During the dinner, Andrea brought up the L-word to spark some lively conversation.

"I was like, 'Let's talk about love.' We're drinking wine, eating good food, I'm Italian, I love love, I wanna hear everybody's idea about love," he explained. "I got really emotional during that dinner and I started crying. I had a lot of going on in my head so I ran outside. Luke [Gulbranson] came after me to support me and to comfort me and to see what was happening. So we both were outside when that fight went on."