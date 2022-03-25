Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber Speak Out Against "Women on Women Drama"

Watch : Necessary Realness: Hailey Bieber Emerges for Fall

Cheers to sisterhood!

Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski discussed the importance of women supporting women in a recent episode of the YouTube series "Who's in My Bathroom?" During a conversation held over a meal of martinis and nachos, host Hailey asked Emily about the biggest challenge she's faced as a woman in her industry.

"I just feel like there's a barrier in general when women meet each other of kind of like, 'Are we competition?' I think that's so sad," the 30-year-old supermodel replied. "And I don't blame women at all for doing that. I think it's, like, how we are trained to be. But I just think that I would like that to change. It's one of the reasons that I wrote my book [My Body]."

Hailey agreed. "I feel like people really perpetuate women-on-women drama and women competing against each other and fighting with each other," added the 25-year-old fellow runway star, who is married to Justin Bieber. "And I've just always really felt like there's enough space for everybody. There's enough room for everybody to thrive, and we're so much more powerful when we're just supporting each other."