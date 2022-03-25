Machine Gun Kelly’s Daughter and His BFF Pete Davidson Make Surprise Cameos on New Album

Machine Gun Kelly's new album is full of surprises.
After the "Wild Boy" rapper, 31, released his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout on March 25, fans immediately noticed the cameos on "Wall of Fame (Interlude)." Both MGK's BFF Pete Davidson, 28, and his 12-year-old daughter Casie—who he shares with ex Emma Cannon—contributed to the song.
"What's this wall?" the Saturday Night Live star asks on the track, as Casie yells, "We love the wall!"
Pete then says, "It's a wall of famous people? Wow. … L.A. sucks." Casie questions if her father is on the wall and the comedian repeats her question in a jokey tone, asking, "Are you on the wall, daddy?"
MGK tells his daughter and the King of Staten Island actor that he is on the wall, to which his BFF replies, "Oh, well, that's cool. ‘Cause I didn't see that I was on the wall and I'm a little jealous. I think the wall's lame, but I wanna be on it. Does that make sense? Anyway, I hope the next song is a banger. Enjoy Machine Gun Kelly's album."
Following the album's release, fans tweeted reactions to the surprise guests.
"Pete Davidson on MGKs ‘Wall Of Fame interlude' was the serotonin boost I needed this morning. That is all," tweeted one person, while another wrote, "Can we all take a moment to talk about pete davidson, cassie and mgk in Interlude?!?!"
This isn't the first time Pete and MGK have linked up for a project. The duo recently teamed up for a new movie titled Good Mourning With a U, which is expected to be released later this year and also stars MGK's fiancée Megan Fox.