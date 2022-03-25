Kim Kardashian Shares the Valuable Lesson She's Teaching Her 4 Kids

In Kim Kardashian's house, K stands for…kindness.
In a recent interview with Hong Kong Vogue, the SKIMS founder, 41, shared the important values that she hopes to instill in her and ex Kanye West's four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.
As it turns out, Kim gleamed these life lessons from the very best: her parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. "The biggest thing my own parents taught me is that family is everything—and it's definitely a lesson I try to teach my own kid[s]," she told the outlet. "That and to be kind. I want my kids to be kind and to treat everybody with respect."
Discussing their close bond, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, "I'm so blessed to have such an incredible family. Having their support means everything."
But it's not just Kim's children that she's teaching about the importance of family—she's also spreading the message to her nieces and nephews too, most recently Kylie Jenner's infant son.
Earlier this week, Kylie posted a heartwarming YouTube video dedicated to her son born in February.
In one clip, Kim (with daughter North beside her) shares her wishes for the newborn at her sister's January baby shower, saying, "I pray that you love the family that you are born into because we're very special. We love you and we can't wait to meet you."
"We got you for life," Kim continued. "You're family for life."
In addition to imparting wisdom to her children, Kim is also a huge advocate for them to pursue their own passions in life. That includes encouraging them to get involved in her criminal justice reform activism and even decorating her home with North's paintings.
"I love seeing the personality and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling," Kim said about her daughter's art. "It's really been an amazing hobby of hers."