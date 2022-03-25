See Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Seyfried and Other Stars' Chic Looks at 2022 Pre-Oscars Parties

Watch : Stars Making Oscars History: Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose & More!

Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Seyfried and Jenna Dewan are just a few some of the celebs who are already getting into the Oscars spirit!

On March 24, three days before the 2022 Oscars, stars debuted seriously stylish looks at star-studded parties in Los Angeles. Haddish attended NET-A-PORTER and LaQuan Smith's pre-Oscars dinner wearing a style from the designer—a pink tiger-striped mini dress.

Seyfried, a past Oscar nominee, was spotted at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration, wearing a black mini dress with a sparkling mesh front. Others seen at the party included Dewan—wearing a semi-sheer, slinky black dress with sparkling silver trimming and a thigh-high split, plus Kate Beckinsale, The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams, Winnie Harlow and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman.

The 2022 Oscars telecast airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.