See Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Seyfried and Other Stars' Chic Looks at 2022 Pre-Oscars Parties

Red carpet ready! Check out these photos of celebs showcasing stylish looks at celebrations for the 2022 Oscars.

Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Seyfried and Jenna Dewan are just a few some of the celebs who are already getting into the Oscars spirit!

On March 24, three days before the 2022 Oscars, stars debuted seriously stylish looks at star-studded parties in Los Angeles. Haddish attended NET-A-PORTER and LaQuan Smith's pre-Oscars dinner wearing a style from the designer—a pink tiger-striped mini dress.

Seyfried, a past Oscar nominee, was spotted at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration, wearing a black mini dress with a sparkling mesh front. Others seen at the party included Dewan—wearing a semi-sheer, slinky black dress with sparkling silver trimming and a thigh-high split, plus Kate Beckinsale, The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams, Winnie Harlow and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman.

The 2022 Oscars telecast airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

See photos of celebs at pre-2022 Oscars parties:

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/LaQuan Smith
Tiffany Haddish

The star is all smiles at NET-A-PORTER and designer LaQuan Smith's pre-Oscars dinner.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Amanda Seyfried

The actress appears at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

GIO / BACKGRID
Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee

The couple poses together at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Shutterstock
Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette star showcases a raspberry chic style at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Shutterstock
Mayim Bialik

The star arrives at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Ashley Benson

The actress sparkles at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Shutterstock
Janina Gavankar

The actress strikes a pose at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Shutterstock
Kate Beckinsale

The actress is all smiles at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Shutterstock
Nathalie Emmanuel

The Game of Thrones alum arrives at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Shutterstock
Emma Kenney

The Shameless alum and Connors actress appears at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Shutterstock
Sara Sampaio

The model is red hot at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Shutterstock
Kat Graham

The actress shines at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Shutterstock
Jenna Dewan

The actress showcases a sexy style at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Shutterstock
Garcelle Beauvais

The star is all smiles at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Shutterstock
Chloe Fineman

The SNL star is all smiles at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Shutterstock
Susan Kelechi Watson

The actress is pretty in pink at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Shutterstock
Winnie Harlow

The model sparkles at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Latinx House
Wilmer Valderrama

The actor appears at the Latinx House's pre-Oscars celebration.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/LaQuan Smith
January Jones

The Mad Men alum is red hot at NET-A-PORTER and designer LaQuan Smith's pre-Oscars dinner.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/LaQuan Smith
Jasmine Cephas Jones

The actress strikes a pose at NET-A-PORTER and designer LaQuan Smith's pre-Oscars dinner.

