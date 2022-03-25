Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Sale: Save Up to 40% On These 20 Must-Shop Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want to refresh your beauty routine or just stock up on your longtime favorites, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna has blessed us all with the Fenty Fam Sale. There are a lot of ways to save. First off everything is 25% off sitewide at Fenty Beauty, no promo code needed. Then, there are some other must-haves on sale for 40% off. That's not all though. If you buy three mini-size products, you will get a fourth mini free.
Try out a new shade of lipstick, restock your Fenty Skin staples, ditch your tired makeup brushes for some fresh replacements, and get your glow on with some lit-from-within highlighters all created by the one and only Rihanna.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick
This lipstick is highly pigmented and low maintenance with long-lasting wear. These lipsticks have a creamy, semi-matte finish that moisturizes and conditions your lips with Vitamin C and Vitamin E. There 9 shades to choose from in addition to Rihanna's favorite, MVP. The cool thing about Rihanna's new Semi-Matte lipstick is that it's refillable. Whenever you're out of lipstick, you can use the case you already have instead of buying a whole new lipstick.
A Fenty Beauty shopper urged others, "1 Million Percent Buy EVERY COLOR," explaining, "Now look. I have worn lipsticks but THESE are BEYOND. They are pigmented! Creamy and Matte ( if that is even possible) and simply Amazing.. I started with the first 5 colors.. I will be buying the others before they sell out! I was BLOWN Away. Great formula and worth every penny!"
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
This ultra-blendable, skin-smoothing foundation delivers the natural finish you desire with long staying power in 50 different shades. The Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation instantly evens out the skin without clogging your pores or settling into fine lines. The foundation has skin-loving ingredients, including Grape Seed Oil and Sodium Hyaluronate, which provide hydration. It gets even better though. This formula is sweat-resistant and humidity-resistant.
Fenty Beauty shoppers love this foundation for it's skin-like finish, with one writing, "This is such a nice finish, isn't heavy on the face its just like having really nice, clear skin." Another declared, "This is literally the best foundation I've ever tried. It matches my skin tone PERFECTLY, it blends so well, it melts into my skin to look like my actual skin! Love love love!"
Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream
This whipped oil body cream is formulated tropical butters and oils to deeply condition your skin with long-lasting hydration that never feels sticky. If you love the product and want to keep buying it, you can just get the refill, which saves you some money instead of buying a whole new body cream.
A Fenty Beauty shopper raved, "Rihanna ought to be ashamed of herself for making a product this good! Baby girl snapped with this one! I used this for the first time and my skin was in heaven! It was moisturizing, rich and creamy. It wasn't too greasy and was instantly absorbed. A little went a long way! I love it!"
Fenty Skin Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment + Reusable Applicator
Get a smooth, glowing complexion in just one minute with this 10% AHA exfoliating treatment. It brightens and refines the appearance of pores to improve skin's texture over time, according to the brand. This exfoliating comes with a reusable applicator.
A shopper said, "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT. It helps so much with my hormonal acne and legit makes me glow. thank you Riri." Another revealed, "My skin has never felt softer and has a beautiful glow after using the Pre-Show Glow! New skincare must have!"
Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder
You're gonna want to keep one of these in every bag you own. It delivers an instant refresh, absorbing shine, and diffuses pores to give you that on-the-go photo filter effect. If you want to stay photo-ready 24/7 like Rihanna herself, this powder ensures that you are shine-free in an instant. This translucent powder is traceless on all skin tones without caking, clogging pores, creeping into fine lines, or disturbing makeup. In fact, it actually extends the wear of your foundation.
"I am an MUA and I loved using this on my clients for a wedding I recently did. I had one very oily client and after dabbing her oil with a sponge I applied this with a puff and literally it was like magic (if I believed in that). I was amazed! The oily spot went completely matte. This product should be hyped up way more. It's very good product," a makeup artist shared.
Fenty Beauty Baby What It Dew Travel-Size Makeup Refreshing Spray
Shay Mitchell said that she "always like to start" her beauty routine with this Fenty spray. Use this hydrating spray under makeup to prep the skin for foundation or over makeup to instantly refresh the skin throughout your day.
A customer said, "Leaves your skin glowing, super hydrated and not to mention it smells amazing and leaves you looking so gorgeous after. I use it after applying my Fenty foundation and it helps it set in and I also use it throughout the day as well to keep fresh. Definitely recommend this spray!!"
Fenty Beauty Bomb Posse Mega Mix + Match Eyeshadow Palette
You just found your new everyday eyeshadow palette. It's a limited edition, mega size set with 12 smooth, super blendable, crease-resistant, long-lasting shades. The range includes matte, shimmer, and metallic shades that you can wear on their own or mix together.
"This palette is absolutely amazing!! the shades are very natural & we can do so many beautiful makeup looks and the pigmentation is incredible," a customer shared via review.
Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in Cognac Candy
Get that show-stopping highlighter for the high points of your face, your collar bones, shoulder blades, and any other area where you want some extra glow. It has a shimmer, 3D formula that's a unique jelly-like powder that's cool to the touch and melts into the skin. This Cognac Candy shade delivers some copper sparkle.
An emphatic customer declared, "THIS PRODUCT IS 1000/10 MY FAVORITE HIGHLIGHT NO DEBATE."
Fenty Skin Travel-Size Start'r Set
Cleanse, tone, and hydrate your skin with three simple steps. This set is ideal for travel. It's also the perfect introduction to a new skincare routine without the commitment of buying full-price products. The Total Cleans'r removes makeup and cleans the skin without stripping or drying it. Fat Water is the do-it-all toner serum that targets pores and improves darks spots while it brightens, smooths, and fights shine. The Hydra Vizor is a 2-in-1 sunscreen/moisturizer that's lightweight, oily free, and it's truly invisible on all skin tones.
"They feel and smell good. I noticed a difference in my skin within the first week of using these products," a customer said. Another remarked, "Wow, I immediately noticed a difference in my face. Will definitely be ordering again."
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
This is one of the most-beloved Fenty Beauty products. This lip gloss delivers explosive shine in eight universally flattering shades handpicked by Rihanna herself. The formula is super conditioning and it's not sticky at all.
A shopper shared, "This lip gloss is long lasting and creamy! I don't go anywhere without it and it also smells so good!!"
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen with Niacinamide
This moisturizer won a Beauty Award from Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine. It's super-hydrating, yet it feels light as air on the skin. It brightens up your complexion while minimizing the appearance of pores and providing sun protection. It does pill or ball up when you wear it under makeup and it doesn't flashback in photos.
A Fenty customer gushed, "I have never consistently used a skin care system, but this has become a nonnegotiable in my daily routine. My skin feels and looks the best it has in years." Another said, "Best moisturizer I've ever bought. I have sensitive skin and it doesn't bother me at all!"
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer
The Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer is creamy, crease-proof, and long-wearing. It feels light as air, but you can build up the coverage to your liking. It's available in 50 matte shades. This is just what you need to brighten your under eye area.
A fan of the product raved, "Amazing! I hate wearing a full face of make up just to run errands Fenty has figured out the magic potion of concealing!!! This concealer is magic I use five droplets on my hyperpigmentation and boom they are invisible and it blends with my natural skin tone so flawlessly!!! I love this product thank you."
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
This high-impact liquid lipstick is long-lasting and so weightless that you won't even feel like you're wearing makeup. There are nine liquid lipstick shades to choose from.
A shopper raved, "This has been and will always be my favorite red lipstick. I can't let go of Matte finishes, and this one is so comfortable and perfect for all day wear. Will never pick a different red for my go-to shade!"
Fenty Skin Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub with Superfine Sand + Fruit Enzymes
Buff away rough, dry skin to get soft, smooth skin with this exfoliating body scrub. It's made with salt, sugar, and fruit enzymes. It's incredibly effective without being harsh on your skin.
A Fenty Skin shopper said, "This is my first time using a body scrub, and I must say I love it. It really had me falling in love with my skin. It left my skin feeling soft, smooth and supple. I can't stop rubbing my hands on myself. I really love the way it makes me feel." Another shared, "This product will have your skin glowing and smooth like a baby's bottom."
Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer
This body luminizer delivers a silky, sublime shimmer with a dew, ultra lit finish. Its gel-based formula will give you that post-vacation glow whenever you use it.
"One of my best must haves! I think I have about 5 or more of this product I'm so addicted to it! My fiancé loves how it shines and sparkles on my skin," a Fenty Beauty shopper said. Another praised the luminizer for it's "natural looking glow.
Fenty Beauty Total Cleans'r Mini Makeup-Removing Cleanser with Barbados Cherry
Get hyper clean without stripping or drying out your skin. Cancel the makeup wipes. It's a makeup remover and a cleanser combined. In a consumer study, 98% of users agreed it thoroughly cleanses the skin and removes dirt/oil after just one use.
A fan of the product, raved, "Ooooh my God my face felt sooooo good, soft like a newborn!!!" Another said, "Love this line of products. Every time I cleanse my face I look like I just had a facial. Totally enjoy and I always purchase starter kit as a gift every chance I get."
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
Give your glam a dose of highlight and blush with this shimmer stick. This cream-to-powder formula is long-lasting, super blendable, and it feels ultra-weightless. Swipe a bit of this onto your skin and blend it in with your fingers or with a brush. A little bit goes a long way with this product and one shimmer stick lasts forever.
A shopper gushed, "I love how easy it applies and it's multiple uses!" Another shared, "I was always a blush person but i love this more than a blush it is my go to glam up or even run out the house but still look simple n gorgeous."
Fenty Beauty Portable Contour & Concealer Brush 150
This brush is just what you need for precise, effortless, sculpting, concealing, and contouring when you are on the go. The retractable brush has a cover, which means you won't get any makeup all over the inside of your bag. You will never leave at home without this.
A shopper raved, "This is the best!! This brush gets the job done and it's small enough to fit any bag. Love it!!!" Another said, "Love it! Perfect design for the purse!"
Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner
You won't worry about sweating, yawning, or getting caught in the rain when you wear the Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner. This formula is smudge-resistant and it's water-resistant. Fenty beauty has 20 matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter shades to choose from for effortless no-limit looks that last.
A Fenty shopper shared, "I was looking for a liner that would stay on all day without fading or smearing, I finally found one!! Thank You!!"
Fenty Skin Hydra'Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask
If your hands are dry, you need this in your life. It's an overnight treatment that deeply moisturizes and nourishes your skin while you sleep, according to the brand. Apply it nightly to your hands before bed. If you want to intensify the experience, you can even put on some moisturizing gloves to lock in that hydration.
A fan of the product shared, "Winter can be brutal on the skin but this product has makes my hands soft and silky! Love the product and packaging!" Another advised, "This Hydra'Reset is absolutely AMAZING! It's makes your hands instantly soft unlike any moisturizer I've ever used! Do yourself a favor and pick this up!"
If you're looking for more great deals, get $107 worth of Tarte makeup for just $49 and check out this 2 for the price of 1 deal on the beloved It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream.