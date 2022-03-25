Grown-ish Says Goodbye to Six Stars as the Characters Graduate

Watch : Diggy Simmons Talks "Grown-ish," OCD & More: Celebrating Black Voices

Alexa, play "Graduation" by Vitamin C.

Grown-ish fans said goodbye to Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky) and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) in the season four finale. The March 24 episode saw the six students graduate from California University of Liberal Arts, marking the start of their lives in the real world.

"Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka and Jordan will always be a part of the -ish family," showrunners Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly told E! News in a statement. "This new season isn't a goodbye, we are just expanding the world; there will always be an open door for them to return."

As for what that future might look like, the showrunners confirmed Yara Shahidi, Diggy Simmons and Trevor Jackson will be back for season five, sharing, "We're excited to dive deeper into the storylines of Zoey, Aaron and Doug in their post-grad adventures and welcome a new dynamic class to Cal-U, including Junior."