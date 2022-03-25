Grown-ish Says Goodbye to Six Stars as the Characters Graduate

In the season four finale of Grown-ish, viewers said goodbye to six of the original cast members as a group of new students prepare to start college.

Alexa, play "Graduation" by Vitamin C.

Grown-ish fans said goodbye to Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky) and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) in the season four finale. The March 24 episode saw the six students graduate from California University of Liberal Arts, marking the start of their lives in the real world.

"Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka and Jordan will always be a part of the -ish family," showrunners Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly told E! News in a statement. "This new season isn't a goodbye, we are just expanding the world; there will always be an open door for them to return."

As for what that future might look like, the showrunners confirmed Yara ShahidiDiggy Simmons and Trevor Jackson will be back for season five, sharing, "We're excited to dive deeper into the storylines of Zoey, Aaron and Doug in their post-grad adventures and welcome a new dynamic class to Cal-U, including Junior."

On March 7, Freeform confirmed that Marcus Scribner will make the switch from Black-ish to Grown-ish in season five. The original series is currently finishing out its eighth and final season on ABC.

To find out about other stars who have left hit shows this year, continue scrolling!

Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images
Grown-ish Cast

Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) left the show in the season four finale, which aired March 24 on Freeform. Having graduated from college, the characters are entering a new chapter in their lives.

CBS
Jorja Fox, CSI: Las Vegas

After William Petersen decided to skip season two of the CSI: Las Vegas revival, Jorja followed suit. She explained in a Twitter post, "I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

A few days later, co-star Mel Rodriguez also decided not to participate in season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

FOX via Getty Images
Lisa Edelstein, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Though the moment wasn't shown in the Feb. 28 episode, it's explained that Gwyn is hit by a car and dies. But 9-1-1 is known for its occasional dream sequence, so Edelstein hasn't ruled out a return. "I mean, the producers refused to give me the traditional ‘It's a series wrap for Lisa' send-off," she told TVLine, "so one never knows!" 

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images
Richard Flood, Grey's Anatomy

Dr. Cormac Hayes resigned from his role as Head of Pediatric Surgery at Sloan Grey Memorial in the March 3 episode. According to Flood, he left the show because "three years on the show felt right for me," according to Deadline.

Colin Bentley/The CW
Nick Zano, Legends of Tomorrow

In the season seven finale, Nate Heywood, a.k.a. Steel, was stripped of his powers after running through a World War I battlefield and inhaling mustard gas. Left powerless, he returned to the totem to be with his girlfriend, Zari 1.0.

Freeform/Troy Harvey
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

After playing Callie Foster in The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble for nine years, Maia decided it was time to exit the series. "While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret," she wrote on Instagram, "for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest."

In the series, Callie and her boyfriend, Jamie, played by Beau Mirchoff, move to Washington D.C. to pursue new careers.

