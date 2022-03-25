Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "Looked Totally in Love" During Night Out in Matching Leather Looks

Watch : How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Pete Davidson & Travis Barker

In love and in leather.

For Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, coordinating outfits make for the perfect date night look. The pair were spotted on March 23 having dinner at Nobu for a private Vogue event.

The couple arrived in style, sitting in the back of a Mercedes G Wagon, an eyewitness tells E! News in an exclusive interview. Travis rocked a black leather jumpsuit with silver jewelry. Kourtney complimented his edgy look to perfection with a black leather jacket, a mesh cheetah print top, crocodile textured pants and heeled boots. The one accessory they both shared? A look of total admiration for each other.

"Kourtney and Travis looked totally in love," the insider said. "They held hands and Travis kept a protective arm around Kourtney everywhere they went."

As for the evening's itinerary, the source said that Kourtney and Travis had more than a few romantic moments together, sharing an ocean view kiss and "giggling together the entire night."

"Travis made sure Kourtney was well taken care of and never got too far from her," the source tells E! News. "You can see how much they love being together and they are always having fun. It looks like they are just as in love now as when they first got together."