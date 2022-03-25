JoJo Fletcher Celebrates Bachelorette Party Ahead of Jordan Rodgers Wedding

Watch : "Bachelorette's" Jordan Rodgers Re-Proposes to JoJo Fletcher

It's a bachelorette party for a Bachelorette alum.

JoJo Fletcher is celebrating her upcoming wedding to Jordan Rodgers with a girls' getaway to Mexico. The bride-to-be was joined by fellow Bachelor Nation star Becca Tilley and more BFFs, and they enjoyed a bunch of activities for, as Becca dubbed it, "#FletchersFinalFling."

From enjoying drinks by the pool in her "bride" swimsuit to designing custom hats, JoJo seemed to have a blast with her pals. "Let it begin!!" she wrote on Instagram Stories while kicking off the festivities. "Also please check on me in a couple hours."

And later on, the ladies put on some mullet wigs and gave a few gifts.

The wedding isn't too far away, as JoJo previously confirmed to Us Weekly that she and Jordan will be saying "I do" in May. While the pair were originally set to tie the knot in 2020, they had to postpone their big day amid the coronavirus pandemic. After rescheduling for 2021, they had to push back their date one more time due to venue restrictions. However, as JoJo shared with the publication last August, "We're doing it no matter what at this point."