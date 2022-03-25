Olivia Munn Celebrates Son Malcolm’s Latest Milestone With “Daddy” John Mulaney

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's own little Hit-Monkey just hit a special milestone.

On March 24, the couple celebrated their son Malcolm Mulaney's 4-month birthday alongside Olivia's mother, Kim Munn. To commemorate the moment, Olivia and John posted photos of themselves with their newborn on Instagram.

"It's been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world," The Rook star wrote in her post. "He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him."

Along with the sweet caption, the 41-year-old actress, shared a photo of herself sitting on a bed with baby Malcolm in her lap. "Happy 4 month birthday Malcolm," she added. "I love you I love you I love you."