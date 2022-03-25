Nina Parker Is Ready for “World Domination”

Nina Parker is a force to be reckoned with.
Earlier this month, the E! star celebrated her spot on ESSENCE's 124 Black Women in Hollywood list, which recognizes the most powerful voices in the film and TV industry, from "influential dealmakers to a new era of leading ladies."
Celebrating the "unreal" achievement, Nina joined Glee actress Amber Riley, Abbott Elementary actress Quinta Brunson and more icons at ESSENCE's Black Women In Hollywood Awards on Thursday, March 24.
In an exclusive red carpet interview with E! News, Nina shared why being honored by ESSENCE is the ultimate accolade for her.
"Every little Black girl reads ESSENCE while she's getting her hair done, so for me, this is like my Oscars," Nina said. "If you're acknowledged by ESSENCE as a Black woman, it doesn't get any better than that. So, for me, it just was everything."
And what's next for the trailblazer? Nina has a few goals in mind.
"World domination," she teased. "I'm trying to take it over, you know, Nina Parker World. Just keep expanding and loving all my family at E!"
After appearing on E!'s Daily Pop and Nightly Pop, Nina knows that that representation in media is ever so important. She continues to advocate for body inclusivity onscreen, saying, "I'm always looking for size inclusivity."
"I think that's important," she shared. "I want to see us represented in all ways. It's no fun looking at the camera and not seeing yourself represented."
The trendsetter, who now has a fashion collection available at Macy's, went on to say, "I want things to look real. I want it to look how it feels like when I go home and I see the women that sit at the table—that's what I want it to look like."
Nina said that while the industry can often aim for a picture of perfection, she wants it to look "how reality sees it," adding, "I don't want it super glossed over."
After being honored on the coveted list, Nina took to Instagram to reflect on what it would mean to her younger self.
"As a kid reading @essence in the Beauty salon as I got my hair pressed the women I admired and looked up to graced the pages," she wrote earlier this month. "I would cut out pics and tape them to my walls as inspiration... So It's just an unreal honor to be a part of this list!! Among women who are changing the world. I'm so grateful to be in this place with you all, and so excited for more."
Scroll on to see all the stars who attended this year's Black Women In Hollywood Awards.