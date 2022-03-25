Nina Parker Is Ready for “World Domination”

Watch : Nina Parker Calls for Size Inclusivity on TV

Nina Parker is a force to be reckoned with.

Earlier this month, the E! star celebrated her spot on ESSENCE's 124 Black Women in Hollywood list, which recognizes the most powerful voices in the film and TV industry, from "influential dealmakers to a new era of leading ladies."

Celebrating the "unreal" achievement, Nina joined Glee actress Amber Riley, Abbott Elementary actress Quinta Brunson and more icons at ESSENCE's Black Women In Hollywood Awards on Thursday, March 24.

In an exclusive red carpet interview with E! News, Nina shared why being honored by ESSENCE is the ultimate accolade for her.

"Every little Black girl reads ESSENCE while she's getting her hair done, so for me, this is like my Oscars," Nina said. "If you're acknowledged by ESSENCE as a Black woman, it doesn't get any better than that. So, for me, it just was everything."

And what's next for the trailblazer? Nina has a few goals in mind.