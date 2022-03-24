Here’s What Katie Maloney Is Seeking in Divorce From Tom Schwartz

News of Katie Maloney's divorce from Tom Schwartz continues to pump out.
The Vanderpump Rules star filed for divorce from her co-star Tom on March 22, submitting a divorce petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the petition obtained by E! News, Katie noted their state of separation as Feb. 12 and requested no spousal support for either party.
Katie, 35, wrote in the document that they still have to determine how to split property and assets obtained during the almost three-year-long marriage, which is ending due to "irreconcilable differences."
About a month after deciding to go their separate ways, the two announced their divorce on Instagram.
Katie posted a note to fans about the news she "never thought" she'd have to share. "After 12 years on an adventure through our life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," she said on March 15. "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."
Tom, 39, also took to Instagram to share the news, writing, "I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok."
He added, "As sad as I am, still happy to say there's no anger or bitterness... I don't think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcées."
Katie said on the March 16 episode of the You're Gonna Love Me podcast that she doesn't take the relationship for granted, but she was just ready to move on. As she shared, "I love being with him, but ultimately, I was just not fulfilled," she said.
While they prepare for the next steps in their individual lives, Katie also said on the podcast that they are still living together and working through the divorce amicably.
Even after their official split, the two grabbed drinks at Mister O's in Studio City, sharing photos of each other on their Instagram stories on March 19. The former SUR waitress reposted a photo of her sipping on a cocktail, writing, "It's all good."
Katie is now focused on her future. On March 20, she answered fans' questions on her Instagram Story about her "new chapter," saying that she's "on a pursuit of happiness."
"I want to feed my soul," she added. "And of course I want to prioritize my career goals."
