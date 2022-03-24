Here’s What Katie Maloney Is Seeking in Divorce From Tom Schwartz

Watch : Katie Maloney Still Living With Tom Schwartz Amid Divorce

News of Katie Maloney's divorce from Tom Schwartz continues to pump out.

The Vanderpump Rules star filed for divorce from her co-star Tom on March 22, submitting a divorce petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the petition obtained by E! News, Katie noted their state of separation as Feb. 12 and requested no spousal support for either party.

Katie, 35, wrote in the document that they still have to determine how to split property and assets obtained during the almost three-year-long marriage, which is ending due to "irreconcilable differences."

About a month after deciding to go their separate ways, the two announced their divorce on Instagram.

Katie posted a note to fans about the news she "never thought" she'd have to share. "After 12 years on an adventure through our life together Tom and I are ending our marriage," she said on March 15. "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."