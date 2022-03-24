The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Premiere Date Is Here, Kinda

Put on your sleuthing hat, we've got an Only Murders In The Building mystery on our hands.
On March 24, Hulu posted a photo of elevator buttons on the Instagram account for their hit dark comedy. In the photo, floors two, six and eight are lit up and an eye-brow raising caption is featured: "What do we have here?"
So, what do we have here?!
We already know that the hit show—starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez—has been renewed for season two. So, we can probably deduce that the announcement is about a premiere date.
The biggest question, we think, is whether the two refers to season two or if it's part of the premiere date.
For instance, it could be as simple as season two on June 8 (a.k.a 6/8), meaning the second season would start on that date. Or, if the number is part of the date, the season might premiere on June 28 (a.k.a 6/28). The first season of the show premiered on Tuesdays, so we're ruling out other combinations.
We need Steve, Martin and Selena to help us. We didn't know there would be math involved!
What we can tell you is that season two promises to be even crazier than its predecessor. At the end of season one, Mabel (Gomez), Oliver (Short) and Charles (Martin) were all arrested for the murder of their neighbor Bunny.
Amateur podcasting is all fun and games until you become the subjects.
In addition to the promise of juicy shenanigans, the show has rounded up a stellar group of guest stars for season two. Joining the show are Oscar winner Shirley Maclaine, Cara Delevinge, Andrea Martin, Michael Rapaport and Amy Schumer.
We'll be there for all of the Only Murders high stakes and screwballs, whenever it premieres.