Inside Johnny Bananas' Humanitarian Trip to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Watch : The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Talks Helping Ukraine

Johnny Bananas recently took on one of his biggest challenges yet.

The 39-year-old former star of MTV's The Challenge, a.k.a. Johnny Devenanzio, earlier this month joined a humanitarian convoy, led by the refugee foundation Humanosh, to deliver medical and other supplies to people in Ukraine amid Russia's current invasion.

Johnny told E! News that a friend called him and asked if he would be willing to "make the trip. I just wanted to contribute in some way shape or form," the reality star said. "And it's easy to be like, I want to donate money to the Red Cross, or whatever. And that's all fine and great, but I feel like I am able bodied enough...my skills would be better put to use if I was actually able to like go and contribute and be on the ground."

Johnny first flew to neighboring Poland, where he met Ukrainian refugees, including a woman who brought along her daughter but had reluctantly left behind her husband and son in Ukraine. The country has banned men aged 18 to 60 from leaving amid the war. Johnny estimated the little girl to be 3 years old.