Netflix Is Turning The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo Into a Movie

Seven husbands, one best-selling book and now a feature film!
On March 24, Netflix confirmed to E! News that an adaptation of Taylor Jenkens Reid's addictive 2017 novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is in the works.
According to the streaming giant's official synopsis: "Reclusive Hollywood legend Evelyn Hugo chooses an unknown reporter, Monique Grant, to tell her life story. Evelyn recounts her time in the Golden Age of Hollywood, her rise to fame, and her seven marriages—revealing stunning secrets and lies. But through it all one question remains: Why has she chosen Monique for her final confession?"
Liz Tigelaar, well known for her work on Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, is slated to write the film. Meanwhile, Margaret Chernin and Taylor, the novel's author, will be overseeing the project as executive producers.
The movie serves as a continuation of Netflix's creative partnership with Liza Chasin and 3Dot Productions. Liza will be producing the film for 3Dot Productions alongside Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion.
Netflix's film account took to Instagram on March 24 to tease the highly-anticipated adaption. Followers flooded the comments section to show they are very much ready to see this story come to life on the screen.
One user gushed, "Best news ever!!" Another added, "Love this book so excited!"
An additional user chimed in, writing, "taylor swift needs to make the soundtrack."
The paperback version of the novel remained on The New York Times bestseller list for 54 weeks, so it's no surprise that the project has drummed up quite the buzz.