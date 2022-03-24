Netflix Is Turning The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo Into a Movie

New chapter: The best-selling novel The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo will become a Netflix feature film.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 24, 2022 10:49 PMTags
BooksCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: 90 Day Fiance, Jersey Shore Sexpert & New Netflix Faves

Seven husbands, one best-selling book and now a feature film!  
 
On March 24, Netflix confirmed to E! News that an adaptation of Taylor Jenkens Reid's addictive 2017 novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is in the works.
 
According to the streaming giant's official synopsis: "Reclusive Hollywood legend Evelyn Hugo chooses an unknown reporter, Monique Grant, to tell her life story. Evelyn recounts her time in the Golden Age of Hollywood, her rise to fame, and her seven marriages—revealing stunning secrets and lies. But through it all one question remains: Why has she chosen Monique for her final confession?"
 
Liz Tigelaar, well known for her work on Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, is slated to write the film. Meanwhile, Margaret Chernin and Taylor, the novel's author, will be overseeing the project as executive producers.
 
The movie serves as a continuation of Netflix's creative partnership with Liza Chasin and 3Dot Productions. Liza will be producing the film for 3Dot Productions alongside Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion.

photos
Books With Drastically Different On-Screen Endings

Netflix's film account took to Instagram on March 24 to tease the highly-anticipated adaption. Followers flooded the comments section to show they are very much ready to see this story come to life on the screen.

Courtesy of Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

2

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

3

Nicolas Cage Shares Baby Name He Chose With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata

One user gushed, "Best news ever!!" Another added, "Love this book so excited!"

An additional user chimed in, writing, "taylor swift needs to make the soundtrack."

The paperback version of the novel remained on The New York Times bestseller list for 54 weeks, so it's no surprise that the project has drummed up quite the buzz.

Trending Stories

1

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up on the Red Carpet

2

Jessica Simpson's Barbie Party for Daughter Birdie Is Simply Fantastic

3

Nicolas Cage Shares Baby Name He Chose With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata

4

Kate Middleton's Latest Tour Looks Honor Princess Diana and the Queen

5

Leona Lewis Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Dennis Jauch

Latest News

Britney Spears Says Son Jayden "Scares" Her With This Amazing Talent

Exclusive

Inside Johnny Bananas' Humanitarian Trip to War-Torn Ukraine

The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo Is Coming to Netflix

Exclusive

Nicola Coughlan Spills Bridgerton Season 2 Secrets

See the Stars at ESSENCE's Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Update!

These Subscription Boxes Make Perfect Last-Minute Gifts for Moms

Yes, Daniel Radcliffe Loves Love Is Blind Just as Much as We Do