Nicola Coughlan on How Her Lady Whistledown Reveal Will Play Into Bridgerton Season 2

Watch : Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Gushes Over Kim Kardashian's DM

The one and only Lady Whistledown is sharing some steamy Bridgerton season 2 secrets.

With the new season just a day away, Nicola Coughlan dropped some behind-the-scenes details about the Netflix period drama in a March 24 interview on E! News' Daily Pop, from diving into her character Penelope Featherington's mysterious alter ego to the leading men's interesting beauty secrets.

"I think there's a lot of crush potential this season. There's one actor—I'm not gonna say who it is, people are just gonna have to figure it out—had to have makeup put on his bottom for a scene," she teased.

The eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, played by the dashing Jonathan Bailey, takes center stage this season, something Nicola is sure fans will enjoy.

"I mean, Jonathan Bailey is one of the best-looking people I have ever seen in real life. He's the type of person that you go up to and go, you just go, ‘You're very handsome, aren't you?'"