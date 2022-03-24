Nicola Coughlan on How Her Lady Whistledown Reveal Will Play Into Bridgerton Season 2

The one and only Lady Whistledown is sharing some steamy Bridgerton season 2 secrets.
With the new season just a day away, Nicola Coughlan dropped some behind-the-scenes details about the Netflix period drama in a March 24 interview on E! News' Daily Pop, from diving into her character Penelope Featherington's mysterious alter ego to the leading men's interesting beauty secrets.
"I think there's a lot of crush potential this season. There's one actor—I'm not gonna say who it is, people are just gonna have to figure it out—had to have makeup put on his bottom for a scene," she teased.
The eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, played by the dashing Jonathan Bailey, takes center stage this season, something Nicola is sure fans will enjoy.
"I mean, Jonathan Bailey is one of the best-looking people I have ever seen in real life. He's the type of person that you go up to and go, you just go, ‘You're very handsome, aren't you?'"
Having known about her Lady Whistledown identity since day one, she talked about how the season one shocker will affect her character this season.
"It was so much fun to sort of unleash that in season two and actually get to do all that stuff and be sneaky like her and, you know, go and see the printers and do all of that stuff and have, sort of, a secret persona that she has," she dished.
Being the star of one of Netflix's biggest shows certainly comes with its perks, as Nicola states her mega-fame still feels "surreal in a lot of ways." Who wouldn't freak out if Kim Kardashian slid into their DMs or they saw themselves on a 50-foot Times Square billboard?
The show's Regency-era Gossip Girl, Nicola is showing off her beauty as the face of the new Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton makeup collaboration. She sported one of the collection's luxe gold eyeshadows in her Daily Pop appearance. You can check out the full collection here.
Bridgerton season two premieres on Netflix March 25.