Yes, Daniel Radcliffe Loves Love Is Blind Just as Much as We Do

Watch : Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic

It's time to invite Daniel Radcliffe over for some wine and reality TV!

In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Harry Potter star said he has an unabashed love for dating shows. And he doesn't care who knows!

"I don't really believe in guilty pleasures," he said. "At one time I would have referred to my love of reality TV and The Bachelor as a 'guilty pleasure,' but I now just have to admit that I'm unironically enjoying it."

The first step is admitting it, Daniel.

He credits his girlfriend Erin Darke with getting him hooked.

"Erin got me into it initially, but now I have to own the fact that I'm also like, 'Hey, you wanna put on Love Is Blind?'," he joked. She sounds like a pretty great influence to us.

However, don't bring up Clayton Echard's name around Daniel.

"I didn't watch the most recent series of The Bachelor because I've been doing press and stuff, but I hear it was mental," he told Kelly.