17 Spring Fashion Essentials Under $50 To Help You Feel Like an It Girl

Trying to curate the perfect wardrobe for spring? We put together a starter pack of this season's hottest apparel and accessories for the material girls on a budget!

By Emily Spain Mar 24, 2022 9:46 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Being a material girl can be exhausting and expensive. It feels like every week a new trend emerges causing us to throw all will to save money to the wind. But now that spring has officially sprung, we have a legitimate reason to treat ourselves to some new tops, matching sets, swimsuits and accessories

If you're also looking to give your wardrobe a refresh, we've got you covered. After scouring the web, we rounded up 17 budget-friendly styles from Revolve, Amazon, Free People and more brands that you can wear on-repeat all season long. 

For the wardrobe staples that will help you feel like an It Girl without draining your bank account, scroll below!

How It Girls Are Rocking the Trouser Trend

90s Retro Sunglasses (3-Pack)

You're definitely going to need some stylish shades. If you're like us and constantly misplace your sunglasses, this retro-inspired 3-pack is a must!

$16
Amazon

Oversize Cotton Shirt

There's so many ways to rock an oversized cotton shirt. You can wear it with jeans, as a swim cover-up or layer it on top of a skirt with a belt.

$49
Mango

Tronjori Women High Waist Trousers

Trousers are the hottest pant silhouette of the season. This affordable pair, which comes in a bunch of colors, is great for breezy spring days.

$26-$38
Amazon

ASOS Design Beach Shirt Belted in Pink

You can never have too many matching sets! We love this hot pink linen combo for the beach or trips to the farmer's market.

$32
ASOS

Chocolate Seam Detail Micro Mini Skirt

Don't forget about having a few matching sets for your nighttime festivities! This chocolate brown mini skirt and halter top will help you turn heads.

$18
PrettyLittleThing
$20
PrettyLittleThing

Emi Jay Big Effing Clip

We don't know about you, but we keep our hair up 90% of the spring and summer. For this reason, we're stocking up on Emi Jay's It Girl-approved hair clips, and you should, too!

$34
Revolve

Adapt Camo Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Top

Get into a spring state of mind with a cute matching set for your gym session or pilates class!

$45
Gymshark
$45
Gymshark

Superdown Mariella Halter Top

Whether you're going to brunch with friends or hitting up a bar at night, this halter top will help you wow.

$48
Revolve

BTFBM Women Casual Ruched Mini Dress

Given temperatures are starting to rise, you'll want to keep a set of go-to mini dresses in your closet. We love this comfortable, figure-hugging t-shirt dress that's under $30!

$25
Amazon

Small Nylon Shoulder Bag

If you can't swing a $1,000 nylon shoulder bag, this is a great dupe! Plus, it has enough room for all of your spring must-haves like lip balm and sunscreen.

$17
Amazon

Printed Cap

Trucker hats are perfect for masking bad hair days and keeping your skin protected from harmful rays. You're sure to wear this one on repeat all summer long!

$13
Amazon

Graphic Shrunken T-Shirt

Babydoll tees are back from their early 2000s grave, so make sure to stock up!

$30
$16
Gap

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

If you don't already have a pair of Levi's denim shorts in your wardrobe, run don't walk to get them while they are on sale.

$50
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Oversized Blazer

Whether you're headed to the office or brunch, this oversized blazer will help you dress to impress. 

$50
H&M

Retro Stripe Tube Socks

We love the retro tube sock trend! Pair them with your favorite sneakers for a chic on-the-go look.

$14
Free People

Jeffrey Campbell Maisie Mule Heels

Dress these mules up or down depending on the occasion. They're a great staple for your warm weather wardrobe!

$50
Free People

South Beach Mix & Match Exaggerated Underwire Bikini

Refresh your bathing suit collection with this affordable yet trendy bikini!

$23-$29
ASOS

ASOS Design Retro Sneakers in Pale Blue and White Mix

If you've been wanting a pair of Air Jordans or Low Dunks, but don't have the budget, these are a great dupe!

$35
ASOS

Ready for more stylish essentials? Check out these spring break-ready dresses under $35!

