17 Spring Fashion Essentials Under $50 To Help You Feel Like an It Girl

Being a material girl can be exhausting and expensive. It feels like every week a new trend emerges causing us to throw all will to save money to the wind. But now that spring has officially sprung, we have a legitimate reason to treat ourselves to some new tops, matching sets, swimsuits and accessories.
If you're also looking to give your wardrobe a refresh, we've got you covered. After scouring the web, we rounded up 17 budget-friendly styles from Revolve, Amazon, Free People and more brands that you can wear on-repeat all season long.
For the wardrobe staples that will help you feel like an It Girl without draining your bank account, scroll below!
90s Retro Sunglasses (3-Pack)
You're definitely going to need some stylish shades. If you're like us and constantly misplace your sunglasses, this retro-inspired 3-pack is a must!
Oversize Cotton Shirt
There's so many ways to rock an oversized cotton shirt. You can wear it with jeans, as a swim cover-up or layer it on top of a skirt with a belt.
Tronjori Women High Waist Trousers
Trousers are the hottest pant silhouette of the season. This affordable pair, which comes in a bunch of colors, is great for breezy spring days.
ASOS Design Beach Shirt Belted in Pink
You can never have too many matching sets! We love this hot pink linen combo for the beach or trips to the farmer's market.
Chocolate Seam Detail Micro Mini Skirt
Don't forget about having a few matching sets for your nighttime festivities! This chocolate brown mini skirt and halter top will help you turn heads.
Emi Jay Big Effing Clip
We don't know about you, but we keep our hair up 90% of the spring and summer. For this reason, we're stocking up on Emi Jay's It Girl-approved hair clips, and you should, too!
Adapt Camo Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Top
Get into a spring state of mind with a cute matching set for your gym session or pilates class!
Superdown Mariella Halter Top
Whether you're going to brunch with friends or hitting up a bar at night, this halter top will help you wow.
BTFBM Women Casual Ruched Mini Dress
Given temperatures are starting to rise, you'll want to keep a set of go-to mini dresses in your closet. We love this comfortable, figure-hugging t-shirt dress that's under $30!
Small Nylon Shoulder Bag
If you can't swing a $1,000 nylon shoulder bag, this is a great dupe! Plus, it has enough room for all of your spring must-haves like lip balm and sunscreen.
Printed Cap
Trucker hats are perfect for masking bad hair days and keeping your skin protected from harmful rays. You're sure to wear this one on repeat all summer long!
Graphic Shrunken T-Shirt
Babydoll tees are back from their early 2000s grave, so make sure to stock up!
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
If you don't already have a pair of Levi's denim shorts in your wardrobe, run don't walk to get them while they are on sale.
Oversized Blazer
Whether you're headed to the office or brunch, this oversized blazer will help you dress to impress.
Retro Stripe Tube Socks
We love the retro tube sock trend! Pair them with your favorite sneakers for a chic on-the-go look.
Jeffrey Campbell Maisie Mule Heels
Dress these mules up or down depending on the occasion. They're a great staple for your warm weather wardrobe!
South Beach Mix & Match Exaggerated Underwire Bikini
Refresh your bathing suit collection with this affordable yet trendy bikini!
ASOS Design Retro Sneakers in Pale Blue and White Mix
If you've been wanting a pair of Air Jordans or Low Dunks, but don't have the budget, these are a great dupe!
