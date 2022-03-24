Teresa Giudice Thanks Fans for "Prayers and Well Wishes" After Hospitalization

Watch : Teresa Giudice FED UP With Luis Ruelas Allegations

Teresa Giudice is on the road to recovery.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was admitted to the hospital late Wednesday, March 23 and underwent an emergency medical procedure, but is now "in recovery, currently resting," Teresa's rep confirmed to E! News on March 24.

"She is recuperating and is looking forward to speedy recovery," her rep added, noting that the surgery was non-cosmetic. "She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes."

Teresa's eldest daughter Gia Giudice took to Instagram with a "get well soon" message for her mom. "Such a trooper. I love you," she wrote alongside a photo of a masked-Teresa in a hospital bed. "Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @TeresaGiudice."

Gia's dad and Teresa's ex-husband Joe Giudice shared the same snapshot of the Bravo personality to his own Instagram, captioning it, "Please pray for Teresa as she's been admitted to the hospital."