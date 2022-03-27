What Happened to the Sex in Bridgerton? Creator Chris Van Dusen Says…

Watch : Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Gushes Over Kim Kardashian's DM

Warning: The below features spoilers for season two of Bridgerton.

Let's talk about sex, baby—or the lack thereof in our favorite period drama.

When Bridgerton first debuted in December 2020, viewers couldn't get enough of the steamy storylines. (Shout-out to the sex montage set to an orchestral remix of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams.") So when we tuned in for season two of the series, we were shocked to discover that there was only one epic sex scene between season two couple Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Oh, and it took place in episode seven—out of eight episodes!

We then had to wait until the final minutes of the season two finale to get a follow-up to that sexy encounter, and it was pretty PG-13, if we do say so ourselves. Reminder: Season one couple Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) got together in episode five, giving us several episodes of saucy entertainment.

Understandably confused by the lack of heat in season two, we turned to Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen for clarity. His answer? Patience is a virtue.